ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons rework Jake Matthews' deal, create over $4M in cap space

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEZrR_0k9Zq6FP00

The Atlanta Falcons have spent the past five seasons in salary cap hell, but they are set to have over $70 million this offseason after restructuring left tackle Jake Matthews’ contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons accelerated $7 million of Matthews’ 2023 roster bonus into the current league year, freeing up $4.2 million for the upcoming offseason.

According to Over The Cap, the Falcons would have $69.8 million in salary cap space in 2023 before Matthews’ accelerated bonus, and would be closer to $74 million afterwards.

The Falcons have needs at several key positions, and some even think the team could target a big-name free agent like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

We’ll see what general manager Terry Fontenot can do with this extra cash when the offseason officially rolls around.

Gallery

Free Agency: 50 potential targets for the Falcons in 2023

Gallery

Falcons sign 18 players to reserve/future contracts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants declared just $1.52 million in unused 2022 cap space

The New York Giants may be a playoff team this season but the truth is, they are still in rebuilding mode. Big Blue will need all the resources possible at their disposal to improve their 2023 roster. One resource they won’t be relying on is ‘carryover’ cap space from this season. They only have approximately $1.52 million in available 2022 cap space to add onto next year’s number.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts affect the Texans' first-round plans in latest Draft Wire mock

The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers DT Phil Hoskins lands with Chiefs

It appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs were a bit hungry, because they just got themselves a “Big Snacc.”. On Thursday, shortly after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a deal to their practice squad. The second-year defender had his contract terminated by the Panthers on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

GM Nick Caserio staying in contact with Texans' remaining coaches regarding changes

The Houston Texans are in their most consistent state since Oct. 5, 2020: a state of flux. The Texans are on their third coaching search in as many offseasons with Nick Caserio in the general manager’s chair. With the firing of coach Lovie Smith following the club’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Texans still have a large majority of his assistant coaches still on the staff.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints report card: Grading every position group from 2022

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 season sitting at a disappointing 7-10 record. While a lot of finger-pointing is going toward Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael in their first year of new roles, who do deserve a lot of criticism, a lot of players took a step back this year that should not be dismissed as well. On the flip side, some players surprised fans in a good way, outperforming expectations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy