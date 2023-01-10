Falcons rework Jake Matthews' deal, create over $4M in cap space
The Atlanta Falcons have spent the past five seasons in salary cap hell, but they are set to have over $70 million this offseason after restructuring left tackle Jake Matthews’ contract.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons accelerated $7 million of Matthews’ 2023 roster bonus into the current league year, freeing up $4.2 million for the upcoming offseason.
According to Over The Cap, the Falcons would have $69.8 million in salary cap space in 2023 before Matthews’ accelerated bonus, and would be closer to $74 million afterwards.
The Falcons have needs at several key positions, and some even think the team could target a big-name free agent like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.
We’ll see what general manager Terry Fontenot can do with this extra cash when the offseason officially rolls around.
