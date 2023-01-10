ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
COLORADO STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

Megan Moroney found viral fame on TikTok with her song "Tennessee Orange," and now, the singer is releasing a fitting music video to accompany it. The tune finds Moroney — a Georgia Bulldogs fan — temporarily converting to a University of Tennessee fan when she's around her new boyfriend. The song essentially takes the form of a phone call to her parents, in which she breaks the news that she's dating someone who is a fan of a rival team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade + More Set for Bonnaroo 2023 — See the Full Lineup

Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett are among the top-tier talents scheduled to take the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023. The four-day festival will take place June 15-18, 2023, at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Anchored by headlining performances from rapper Kendrick Lamar, EDM group Odesza and rock stalwarts Foo Fighters, the multi-genre event's lineup features an eclectic mix of talent representing country, Americana, folk and beyond.
MANCHESTER, TN
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
Little Big Town’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, known together as the country quartet Little Big Town, have been together since 1998. Their more than two decades of experience are filled with monumental moments. Little Big Town have released ten studio albums, several of which have been certified platinum...
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum

Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
GEORGIA STATE
San Angelo, TX
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

