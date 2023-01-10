ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coug Calendar: what’s on deck this weekend?

Good morning, Coug fans! And happy Friday the 13th- spooky!. Yesterday was an exciting (some would argue predictable, but we never know) win for the Washington State Men’s basketball team over Cal. It’s always fun beating Cal! But that’s not the only athletic event leading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at what’s in store!
What to Watch For: Scouting WSU vs Cal

The Cougs have a lot of momentum coming off of the biggest road win in program history. They return to Beasley to face a Cal team that only won a single non-conference game, but that has recorded two conference wins in their last two games. The Bears will look to upset the Cougs on the road and continue their surprise rise in the Pac-12.
WSU volleyball coach Jen Greeny named to WIAA Hall of Fame

Long before Jen Greeny was leading WSU volleyball to new heights as a head coach, she (then known as Jen Stinson) was leading WSU volleyball to new heights as a player. But, before that, she was doing the same thing for her high school as a three-sport star in Davenport, Washington.
