Brian Tyree Henry: 'The possibility of being more — and doing and showing more than what people want to put on you — is the most exciting part of my job'. A relaxed, unfussy showcase for two of the most sensitive performances of the year (maybe the last several), Causeway feels as rare as a unicorn in today's overheated awardscape. As exciting as it is to see Jennifer Lawrence pare down to the essence of her craft — she plays an Army veteran rebuilding her life in New Orleans after suffering a battlefield catastrophe — it's Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry (one of EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year) who turns in the movie's real revelation, as a local mechanic with buried trauma. We spoke with Henry, 40, on the cusp of a new phase, about the most challenging role of his career, and why he does what he does.

