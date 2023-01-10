Read full article on original website
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Julianne Moore says film industry figure once told her to 'try to look prettier'
The Oscar winner has discussed feeling scrutinized by a peer in the movie business. "I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there’s still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde," she said. Apparently an Oscar and worldwide acclaim aren't enough to impress...
Mother of Dahmer victim says Evan Peters' Golden Globes win 'keeps the obsession going'
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has condemned Evan Peters' recent win at the 2023 Golden Globes for his performance in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Shirley Hughes — whose son Tony Hughes was among the 17 men and boys Dahmer murdered between 1978 and 1991 — slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decision to award the actor, who played the titular Milwaukee serial killer, with the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Bryan Cranston says Malcolm in the Middle movie reunion talks are happening: 'That would be fun'
After years of yes, no, and maybe Malcolm in the Middle might finally be headed for the big screen. Bryan Cranston, who starred as the affable Wilkerson family patriarch Hal on the beloved early-2000s sitcom, told E! News that discussions about reuniting its cast once again have been happening. "There...
The Challenge: Ride or Dies recap: Ditching teams, it's 2 eliminations for the price of 1
After weeks on end of watching one team annihilate the other on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, it's finally time to reunite the pairs. So who got lucky, who's regretting ditching their ride or die, and who is still fighting for their way back into the game? Let's recap!. The...
Ke Huy Quan says 'numerous scripts' for Goonies 2 failed to get made: 'I would be open to revisiting' Data
Ke Huy Quan is still searching for screenplay treasure when it comes to The Goonies 2. After winning a Golden Globe Tuesday night for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once — his first major role in an American movie in nearly four decades — the 51-year-old told reporters in the Globes press room that he's down to make a sequel to the 1985 action-adventure film now that he's enjoying a career resurgence.
Jennifer Coolidge finally finishes Emmys speech, thanks White Lotus creator Mike White
Tanya McQuoid might've met her end during the second season of The White Lotus, but Jennifer Coolidge is thankful for the memories she made along the way. During Tuesday's Golden Globes, Coolidge took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work on the second season of the HBO series. And she wasn't going to miss another opportunity to thank series creator Mike White.
Causeway's Brian Tyree Henry, the contenders who are up (and down) in the Oscars race, and more in EW's The Awardist
Brian Tyree Henry: 'The possibility of being more — and doing and showing more than what people want to put on you — is the most exciting part of my job'. A relaxed, unfussy showcase for two of the most sensitive performances of the year (maybe the last several), Causeway feels as rare as a unicorn in today's overheated awardscape. As exciting as it is to see Jennifer Lawrence pare down to the essence of her craft — she plays an Army veteran rebuilding her life in New Orleans after suffering a battlefield catastrophe — it's Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry (one of EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year) who turns in the movie's real revelation, as a local mechanic with buried trauma. We spoke with Henry, 40, on the cusp of a new phase, about the most challenging role of his career, and why he does what he does.
Vivica A. Fox makes a surprise cameo in SZA's new Tarantino-inspired 'Kill Bill' video
Copperhead lives on in SZA's new music video for "Kill Bill," the second single from the singer's No. 1 album SOS, a nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name. Vivica A. Fox, who starred as assassin Vernita Green/Jeanie Bell/Copperhead in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, makes a surprise cameo in the clip, which features several references to the movies, including SZA starring as her own version of The Bride, originally played by Uma Thurman.
Jerrod Carmichael jokes Tom Cruise's returned Golden Globes should be exchanged for Scientology's Shelly Miscavige
Jerrod Carmichael took shots at Scientology during his Golden Globes hosting gig on Tuesday. During the awards show, the comedian came out on stage to introduce presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, who starred alongside notable Scientologist Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, holding three Globes in his hands. "Backstage...
Lisa Marie Presley's last public appearance was in support of Elvis
Just two days before her death on Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley made a public appearance at the Golden Globes. The singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley attended the starry bash in support of Baz Lurhmann's biopic, Elvis, with her mother, Priscilla, in tow. She was seen getting emotional when the film's star, Austin Butler, won the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for playing her late father.
History of the World Part II reveals massive starry guest cast and (some) character names
Hulu has unveiled just some of the guest stars that will appear in its new comedy series, History of the World Part II, with more still to be revealed at a later date. The streamer announced that the following will appear on the show (deep breath!): Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O'Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.
Rihanna just dropped a trailer for her already iconic Super Bowl 2023 performance
Have you had your daily dose of Rihanna today? Doctors recommend at least one "oh na na" to get you through, but if you're still looking for love in a hopeless place, there's hope on the horizon. RiRi and Apple Music just dropped the trailer for her Super Bowl 2023...
Austin Butler wins Golden Globe for Elvis and he still sounds like the King
We promise it's not just our suspicious minds — Austin Butler genuinely does still sound like Elvis Presley. On Tuesday night, Butler won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Motion Picture for his portrayal of the king of rock'n'roll in Baz Luhrmann's eponymous film. As Butler, a California native, took the stage to give his acceptance speech, his voice still sounded an awful lot like Elvis.
Everything coming to the Star Wars galaxy in 2023
First, the bad news: There are no Star Wars films hitting theaters in 2023. But that doesn't mean things are quiet in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, 2023 promises to be a particularly busy year for Star Wars, packed with new TV shows, books, and video games. This year will see the return of fan-favorite programs like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, as well as intriguing new releases like Ahsoka and the mysterious Skeleton Crew.
Mo to end with season 2 on Netflix
"I'm thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans," said co-creator and star Mo Amer. Mo Najjar's journey is coming to an end. Netflix has renewed the acclaimed comedy Mo for a second and final season, concluding...
Servant stars tease the season 4 conflict between Leanne and Dorothy
The final season of Servant has begun, and things are coming to a head. Showrunner M. Night Shyamalan has been teasing his grand plan for the Apple TV+ horror series since before it premiered, and now we get to see that plan come to fruition. "When we started, I wanted...
Stars we've lost in 2023
In memory of the actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, former child star Adam Rich, and Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, among others. Robbie Knievel. Daredevil Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for...
Jena Malone faces murderous nuns and unholy horrors in trailer for Consecration
Could sinister sisters be covering up a murder in their monastery?. In the upcoming horror film Consecration, Jena Malone (The Ruins, The Neon Demon) plays a woman named Grace who travels to Scotland after being told that her brother has died at a nunnery. "Jena Malone's character gets a call...
