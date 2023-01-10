Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party
It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Singing Karaoke With the Country Star
Miranda Lambert's husband isn't a singer. But he joined her for some karaoke, which allowed fans to witness his voice for themselves.
Country Star Chris Lane Asks For Prayers After Taking 3 Mos. Old Son To Hospital Emergency Room
Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville
Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Dolly Parton's husband is so rarely seen in public that he was once seen out for the first time in 40 years
Dolly Parton in 1977Photo byRCA Records; Public Domain Image. Country legend Dolly Parton is not just a successful musician, she has also been successful in her personal life. Parton is married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 56 years as of 2022.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Luke Bryan + the ‘American Idol’ Judges Star in a Vegas-Themed Teaser for Season 21 [Watch]
Gang's all here: Luke Bryan and the rest of the American Idol judges are gearing up for the launch of the show's 21st season, and they're celebrating another round of Idol with a glitzy, high-stakes teaser video inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas. In a short teaser video...
