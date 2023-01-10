Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO