Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
H-E-B Issues Product Recall On Pet Food Due To Potential Salmonella Risk
Here's what you need to know about H-E-B's latest product recall.
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Washing raw chicken before cooking is a BAD idea! So why do people still do it?
Food safety authorities and regulators around the world recommend you don’t wash raw poultry before cooking. That’s because washing chicken can splash dangerous bacteria around the kitchen. It’s best just to thoroughly cook the chicken without washing it, so it is safe to eat. Despite this, chicken-washing...
Should You Thaw Frozen Meat On The Fridge Shelf?
There are so many do's and don'ts when it comes to the kitchen. The problem is, not abiding by beaten-down culinary rules can cause an influx of bacteria or something less severe — like a burnt casserole. For example, if you have ever been told to wash your chicken before cooking it, don't! According to a tweet from the CDC, that action can cause germs that spread to other kitchen utensils.
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
It could be awhile before egg prices fall. Here are some egg substitutes, according to nutritionists
Eggs are pricey right now. That’s if you can find them at the store. The price of eggs went up 49.1% from December 2021 to November 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s due to a combination of factors including a deadly avian flu going around ,...
Study finds spice containers pose contamination risk during food preparation
A new study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has shown that consumers may need to rethink how they handle their spice containers. The study found that spice containers can easily and often become cross-contaminated with pathogens during food preparation. The study,...
I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.
Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Rice breeding breakthrough can be a solution to food shortage by feeding billions
An international team has successfully propagated a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone from seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could reduce the cost of hybrid rice seed, allowing low-income farmers around the world to access high-yielding, disease-resistant rice variants, according to the University of California, Davis. Half of...
Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken as 'inedible' and 'disgusting'
Slide 1 of 5: Good Meat served its "cultivated" chicken at the UN climate summit in Egypt. The chicken was grown from a cell taken from an egg and put in a bioreactor to multiply. The company's CEO, Josh Tetrick, said lab-grown meat could cut the carbon footprint of farming. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — It tastes like, well, chicken.Chicken grown in a bioreactor that doesn't require farmland or slaughtering an animal made it on the menu at the United Nations' global climate summit, and I got to try it.Cultivated meat is getting attention at the UN's COP27 meeting because at least 14% of global greenhouse-gas emissions come from animal agriculture, largely driven by beef and dairy cattle. Reducing those emissions could help the world deal with the climate crisis.Good Meat went to great lengths to get its "cultivated" chicken served in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the COP27 meeting is taking place. Right now, the chicken is available only in small amounts in Singapore, which in late 2020 approved the meat as safe for people to eat.Officials from Good Meat — a division of Eat Just — and Singapore had to secure special approval from Egyptian food-safety authorities before hosting a series of free three-course dinners for invited guests. I was one of them, along with other reporters, consultants, and animal-rights advocates.The event took place at a Four Seasons Resort along the Red Sea. Hotel staff shuttled us across the luxurious resort on a buggy to an Arabic-style courtyard lined with plush pillows and colorful rugs. The sound of crashing waves came from a big-screen TV showing ocean scenes.Josh Tetrick, the CEO of Eat Just, described the chicken as "real meat without the real issues" but acknowledged the enormous challenges to scaling production. He boiled them down to three points: Building large bioreactor vessels requires a lot of capital, securing regulatory approval in other countries takes a while, and "the whole process sounds weird!"It's also a lot more expensive than conventional chicken. The restaurant 1880 in Singapore sold two dishes with Good Meat's chicken for $23, but the revenue from that still isn't enough to make Good Meat profitable.Given the urgency of the climate crisis and animal agriculture industry's contribution to it, Tetrick encourages people to remain open-minded.Tetrick said that the celebrity chef and philanthropist José Andrés, who in late 2021 joined Good Meat's board, has agreed to serve Good Meat's product at one of his restaurants if the US Food and Drug Administration approves it.But it will take a whole lot of "cultivated" chicken to offset the world's poultry obsession. Americans alone consume 8 billion chickens a year. The Good Meat dinner in Sharm el-Sheikh marked the first time in 13 years that Ben Williamson, the executive director of Compassion in World Farming US, ate meat."I guess I'm no longer vegan," he said.Here's what it was like to take part in the meal:
World’s biggest cultivated meat factory is being built in the US
Israeli startup Believer Meats has begun construction on the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory — and once it’s up and running, the US-based facility will be able to produce at least 22 million pounds of meat annually. The challenge: Cultivated meat is produced by combining muscle cells,...
No Meat Factory eats up new capital to build bigger protein production plant in US
The Canada-based company, which produces alternative proteins for third-party customers, took in $42 million in new Series B capital to build a bigger manufacturing facility in the U.S. No Meat Factory has now raised $60 million to date. New investor Tengelmann Growth Partners led the round and was joined by...
