Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Thomas Burgess
Thomas E. Burgess, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 17, 1938 in Pocahontas, AR to Noah and Josephine Burgess. The U.S. Marine veteran was a member of the Granite City Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, boating and riding motorcycles when he was younger. He enjoyed restoring his 1964 Cadillac convertible which was his pride and joy.
advantagenews.com
Sarah Pride
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sarah Elizabeth Pride, 37, of Cottage Hills passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born November 5, 1985 in Wood River. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, cousin, and friend. Her family was what filled her...
advantagenews.com
Victor Peralez Sr.
Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.
advantagenews.com
Brenda Lyerla
Brenda Jane Lyerla, 83, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:07 am at River Crossing of Alton. She was born on October 12, 1939, in Seth, West Virginia, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (McCormick) Reedy. She married the love of her life, Warren Joseph Lyerla on July 2, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.
advantagenews.com
JoAnn Eppel
JoAnn Catherine Eppel, 88, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. Born September 10, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of William B. and Evelyn M. (Dougherty) Leonard. JoAnn worked for Illinois Bell and then for the Alton School District as a secretary at Central Junior High. She retired as a secretary from the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton. After retiring she moved to Frisco, TX to be with her daughter and grandchildren. In 2017, she moved back to Illinois to be with her two oldest sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending summers in Canada with her friends, Jim and Emily Wigger. She loved knitting and bridge club. Surviving are her four children, Robert Eppel (Sue) of Godfrey, James Eppel (Patty) of Godfrey, Jane Cannon (Scott) of Firsco, TX, and David Eppel (Brehane) of Cartersville, GA, and six grandchildren, Mitchell and Josie Murphy, Jacob and Sophia Eppel, Gretchen and Meilin Eppel and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Angie Eppel and a sister, Judith Wisnasky. Per JoAnn’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private graveside service held at a later date. Those wishing to honor JoAnn’s memory may make donations to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Wood River sewer separation update
More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
advantagenews.com
Sandy Moehn
Sandy Marie Burke Moehn, 71, died peacefully at home and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Sandy was born August 19, 1951, to Thomas “Bud” and Dallas Burke, the former Madison County Coroner. A lifelong Alton resident, Sandy graduated from St. Mary’s School, Marquette High School, and St. John’s School of Nursing/Maryville College.
advantagenews.com
Margot Wolff
Mrs. Margot Elisabeth Wolff of Alton, Illinois, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of January 5, 2023 in Alton. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Eastern Prussia. Her late husband of more than 30 years, Robert M. Wolff preceded her in eternal rest. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Eleanor Cantrell, Christel Nakano, and her brother, Winfried Steffens. Mrs. Wolff is survived by: Gunter Steffens of Winden, Germany; Gudrun Herrmann of Karisruhe, Germany, Wolfgang Karwatzki of Rheinstetten-Morsch, Germany; five children, Margot, Peggy, Robert, Michael, and Mark; six grandchildren, Tracie, William, Zachary, Rachel, Freya, and Eowyn; two great-grandchildren, William and Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Mrs. Wolff devoted her life to supporting her husband’s career in the US Army. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America where she served as a den mother in Pack 45. A significant amount of her time was dedicated to multiple philanthropic pursuits including , the Elm Street Presbyterian Quilters, and working with Goodwill at its North Alton store.
advantagenews.com
V Salon in Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Valerie Bauman from V Salon in Alton talks about the growth of her business and plans for continued restoration of the building at Piasa and 7th in downtown Alton.
advantagenews.com
Wood River chat 1-11-23
Your browser does not support the audio element. With Mayor Tom Stalcup, Police Chief Brad Wells, City Manager Steve Palen.
advantagenews.com
Wood River sees downtown rebirth
When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
advantagenews.com
Alton woman’s murder may be solved
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
advantagenews.com
No credible threat at Edwardsville High School
The Edwardsville Police Department does not believe an alleged threat emailed to Edwardsville High School Tuesday afternoon is credible. The person believed to be responsible for sending the email was reportedly quickly identified and located. In a statement from the police department, it states they continue to investigate the incident...
advantagenews.com
Alton Little Theater - She Loves Me
Your browser does not support the audio element. Director Brant McCance and one of the cast members Leif Anderson share details about the next show at ALT opening Jan. 20.
advantagenews.com
Haine announces murder conviction in fatal shooting
An Alton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting in downtown Alton. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant of Alton will be sentenced at a later date. He fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Rec Center walls going up
The new Wood River Recreation Center remains on-time and on-budget. That is the word of the city’s Park and Recreation Director, who says the wall panels began going up Monday. That part of the process is expected to take 12-15 days to complete. After the walls are up, Wood...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
advantagenews.com
Catalytic converter thieves hit Belleville bus yard
The Belleville School District 201 is reporting 17 of their smaller school busses were hit overnight by catalytic converter thieves. Access to the bus yard on Mascoutah Avenue was apparently made by cutting through a fence on the back of the property. Different busses had to be pressed into service,...
Comments / 0