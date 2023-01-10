Read full article on original website
Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car
Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires. Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect. This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?
Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
WI Veterinarian Poisoned By His Wife With Animal Euthanasia Drugs
A woman in Wisconsin uses a unique method to try and kill her husband. As I started learning more about this incident, the first red flag I noticed was the age difference. The husband is 70 years old and his new wife is 50, twenty years younger. The couple was only married for five months when she was trying to get him to change his legal documents including his Power of Attorney and Will. That way she would get everything if he died and his kids would get nothing. I would call her a gold digger.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Lawsuits allege Chicago area OBGYN was drunk while seeing patients
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - In the last 24 hours, five more women have come forward with lawsuits aimed at a local doctor and his former employer. A total of seven lawsuits have now been filed against DuPage Medical Group, which is now known as Duly Health and Care. Dr. Vernon...
Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed
An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car. Canceled Holiday Flights , Will Cost Southwest Airlines , Over $800 Million . Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that those losses come on top of reimbursements to passengers for expenses like transportation, hotels, meals and lost luggage. The airline is also offering passengers 25,000 Rapid Rewards points as a peace offering for anyone whose flight was canceled or delayed over three hours. According to ‘Forbes’ the fallout from the debacle is expected to trickle into future quarters as many of the expenses will not be recorded until they are processed. Meanwhile, the incident has added to calls for stronger consumer protections to safeguard confidence in US air travel. Senate, Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said that members of the committee will hold , “hearings for FAA reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that shares in Southwest are currently down 3% over last month and down 22% compared to 2021.
Here is the list of 170 guns now banned in Illinois; more expected ‘as needed’
(WTVO) — The list of banned guns in Illinois under the new “assault weapons” law currently sits at 170, with more expected to be added, “as needed”. Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Anyone […]
Cops led killers to man’s doorstep
CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois allowed wrongful death claims to proceed against police officers who brought suspects accused of harassing a man directly to his house so he could identify them face-to-face, rather than allowing him to confidentially view a lineup or photos. Despite his identification of the culprits, the police let the suspects go, so they returned to the man’s house and shot him to death.
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know
(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
Illinois Sleepers Doze Off With 4 Of These Every Single Night
Sometimes debating about the most unusual things can really show someone's true colors - and I'm not talking about politics or religion, people. This has been an ongoing debate in my family for a long time, and one that nobody can really find a conclusion to. But let's try to make some sense of it!
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
St. Charles Cracker Barrel employee shot, teens in custody
Six teenagers are in custody after a shooting at a Cracker Barrel in St. Charles, police report. The shooting took place early Monday morning. A 52-year-old employee was shot and wounded, but is reportedly expected to survive.
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
