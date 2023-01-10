Brazen midday shooting in Brockton leaves two injured, police say

BROCKTON — A midday shooting at the intersection of Turner and Wyman streets left two people injured and sent to an area hospital, according to Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department .

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and after the incident the two victims, a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old — both from Fall River — drove to the Speedway at 261 North Main St.

Their statuses were not immediately known Monday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

