ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Video Shows Chrisean Rock Removing Glass From Blueface’s Head After She Allegedly Hit Him With a Hennessy Bottle

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hot 99.1

Video Goes Viral of 50 Cent Song Playing at Ja Rule Concert

UPDATE (Jan. 10):. 50 Cent has reacted to the viral video of "In Da Club" playing during a Ja Rule show. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), as the video clip below of Ja Rule's team rushing to stop the music began to circulate, 50 Cent hit up Instagram to pile onto the jokes that have spread across social media.
Hot 99.1

ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch

A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy