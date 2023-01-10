ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues

By By Will Cioci
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
A McFarland Village Board member has been stripped of his committee and commission seats over allegations that he repeatedly tried to contact another trustee over funding for a position in the village’s 2023 budget.

Mike Flaherty received a letter from Village President Carolyn Clow on Jan. 5, notifying him of the termination of his appointments.

Clow’s letter cites the tone and manner of Flaherty’s recent communications with a “fellow Village Board member,” as well as his “refusal to stop after being repeatedly asked to cease.”

The fellow trustee in question is Edward Wreh II, the board’s sole member of color and the sponsor of a change to the village’s 2023 budget in November that added $60,000 in funds for a yet-to-be-defined diversity, equity and inclusion position in the village government.

Wreh claimed that both before and after board votes to approve that funding, Flaherty repeatedly attempted to contact him privately, in a manner Wreh said felt “uncomfortable and unethical,” despite requests that he stop.

Flaherty was the only trustee to vote against Wreh’s budget amendment. He also voted against a motion brought by other trustees to increase spending for DEI training by $25,000, which passed 4-3.

He later voted against the budget as a whole over his concerns, again as the sole dissent.

Flaherty said he opposed funding for the new position and training due to procedural concerns. Among them: The board had not developed a job description before approving funding; the budget amendment was introduced by Trustee Wreh rather than through a recommendation by the village’s DEI committee, which Wreh serves on; and some of the funds came from utility and tax increment districts.

The budget amendments were introduced and passed within village procedural rules, Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said.

The village hopes to hire someone for the position in the second half of the year after taking time to define its responsibilities and recruit, Schuenke added.

Flaherty told the Thistle his communications with Wreh and the board were attempting to clear his name after unfair attacks on his reputation. He referred to claims Wreh made in an email chain among board members about his opposition to DEI initiatives.

That exchange occurred three weeks after the board’s approval of the budget. Flaherty confirmed he had contacted Wreh privately before then, but wrote in an email that his “communications were limited, respectful and sincere.”

In a Dec. 14 email to village staff and board members, Flaherty requested that a news bulletin be posted to the village website explaining the decision to include the funding.

Wreh responded to that email calling the request a “publicity stunt” to influence DEI work in the village.

“During my time on this Board, Trustee Flaherty has opposed all DE&I efforts whose scope extended beyond symbolic gestures,” Wreh wrote in a reply that also went to village staff.

Flaherty responded directly to Wreh, calling his assertions untrue and including a list of votes he has made in support of DEI initiatives.

“I’ve been involved in Civil Rights issues since before you were born,” Flaherty wrote.

After Flaherty’s email, Wreh responded that he no longer wished to discuss the issue. After Flaherty responded, Wreh forwarded the chain to Clow and Schuenke and asked to be removed from the village’s sustainability/natural resources committee, which he and Flaherty sat on together.

Instead, Clow chose to remove Flaherty from that committee, along with his other appointments. The decision was based on her responsibility as village president to ensure that the board functions well for the residents of McFarland, she said.

“My decision was that we are not able to serve the functions that we need to serve with him in those roles,” she said.

Flaherty was stripped of his seats on the village Finance Committee, Senior Outreach Committee, Sustainability/Natural Resources Committee and the Landmarks Commission.

In an email to the Thistle, Flaherty called it “retaliation for pushing back on two diversity proposals.” Clow’s letter makes no mention of the proposals or his votes.

Flaherty also told the Thistle he thought the removal was inappropriate and that he had only been defending his reputation.

“[Wreh] made the charges, I tried to reach out to him,” he said. “There seems to be an issue here understanding who is being hostile and who isn’t.”

Clow said her decision was not a permanent one, as committee appointments are redone after each board election, meaning Flaherty may be chosen to serve on committees after the April elections.

Section 2-185(a) of McFarland code gives the village president authority over committee appointments.

Neither Flaherty or Wreh are up for re-election this year. Clow is, and she has announced she intends to run again. She does not have an opponent on the ballot.

Replacement appointments to fill his seats until that time will be made at the Village Board’s Jan. 10 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., according to that meeting’s agenda. Before that meeting, a village Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to discuss the job description of the DEI position.

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889.

