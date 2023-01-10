It was not meant to be. After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to move on from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach, Dan Campbell. Granted, those are probably the same people who said Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions quarterback. Well, the Lions proceeded to go 8-2 in their final 10 games to finish with a winning record in 2022. Unfortunately, the Lions finished one game short of earning a berth in the NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO