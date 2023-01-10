Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
MLive.com
6 Michigan high school basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All-American games
Six Michigan high school basketball players found themselves among hundreds of nominees from across the country for the prestigious 2023 McDonald’s All-American games. The McDonald’s All-American game is the premier showcase for the future stars of the game and features the best of the best competing in the nationally televised all-star game each year.
Rumor suggests Jim Harbaugh is being lowballed by Michigan
Following the 2021 season, a campaign that saw Jim Harbaugh lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings. According to reports, the Vikings never made an offer to Harbaugh, and Harbaugh told Wolverines AD Warde Manuel, and the media, that his flirtation with the NFL is over. Well, apparently, Harbaugh has had change of heart because he has reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos.
MSU basketball recruiting: 3 Spartan signees rise, 1 falls in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.
Report: Michigan has NOT offered Jim Harbaugh a new contract
Let’s be clear about something. Nobody other than Jim Harbaugh (and maybe his wife) really knows where he will coach in 2023. Maybe he will stick around at Michigan, or he could decide to leave the Wolverines for the NFL. That being said, for Harbaugh to return to the NFL, an NFL team would actually have to offer him a job. But according to reports, that has not happened.
NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup
The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
Lions Target QB, LB in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft
Lions target both offense and defense in latest NFL mock draft.
Detroit Pistons: Most intriguing Draft prospect you’ve never heard of
The Detroit Pistons will leave no stone unturned in their quest to add talent in the NBA Draft, free agency and trades. Grant Nelson of North Dakota State has been making waves on the internet as a future draft prospect. The 6-foot-11 junior can handle the ball like a guard and shoot like one too.
3 Replacements for Jim Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan
Despite telling anyone who would listen that he was done flirting with the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2021 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly had a 2-hour virtual interview with the Denver Broncos. Because of this, and other rumors that have been floating around, there are some people who believe Harbaugh would leave for the NFL if he is offered a job. So, in order to humor those people, let’s take a look at three candidates who would be solid fits for the Wolverines if Harbaugh jumps ship.
Michigan LG Trevor Keegan announces HUGE news
It was quite the 2022 season for Trevor Keegan and the University of Michigan as they defeated Michigan State, and Ohio State, and won a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Keegan and the Wolverines did not have a good outing in the College Football Playoff, and they were defeated by TCU. Now, Keegan has announced some HUGE news for 2023.
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan President’s Santa Ono’s statement
At this point, nobody other than Jim Harbaugh knows where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2023. Maybe he will stick around at the University of Michigan, or maybe he will make the decision to leave the Wolverines to head back to the NFL. Of course, for Harbaugh to return to the NFL, an NFL team would have to offer him a job. According to reports, that has not yet happened. But, according to UM President Santa Ono, he and AD Warde Manuel want Harbaugh to stay at Michigan.
Could Jim Caldwell return to Ford Field in 2023?
On Sunday, we passed along a report from Jay Glazer that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had landed an interview with the Carolina http://pathers.comPanthers. Now, according to a report from Josina Anderson, Caldwell has landed a second interview for an NFL head coaching gig. Anderson tweeted out on Wednesday morning that Caldwell is interviewing with the Denver Broncos today.
Jim Harbaugh professes his love for Michigan
For over a month, the rumors and speciation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been flowing like honey. The latest reports have suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers are all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Friday afternoon, Harbaugh once professed his love for the Wolverines.
Detroit Lions NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Wild Card Weekend
It was not meant to be. After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to move on from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach, Dan Campbell. Granted, those are probably the same people who said Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions quarterback. Well, the Lions proceeded to go 8-2 in their final 10 games to finish with a winning record in 2022. Unfortunately, the Lions finished one game short of earning a berth in the NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
Detroit Lions 2022 Report Card: Offense
The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 season with a 9-8 record falling just short of playoffs due to a tiebreaker. The Lions started off poorly at 1-6, but despite the poor record, the offense clicked from the start putting up some big numbers. There were a couple of hiccups along the way, but for the most part, the offense drove the Lions’ six-win improvement in 2022. The offense was among the league’s elite as they ranked fifth in points per game and fourth in yards. Let’s grade how each group performed in the breakout year.
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Michigan DB Gemon Green makes decision for 2023
It was quite a season for Gemon Green and the Michigan Wolverines as they accomplished three of their four preseason goals, including beating Michigan State, and Ohio State, and winning a Big Ten Championship. Now, according to Green, who still has a sixth year of eligibility remaining, he has made his decision for the 2023 season.
1 Detroit Lions player named to NFL All-Pro Second Team
The Detroit Lions have completed their 2022 regular season, and they ended up tripling their win total from a season ago as they finished with a 9-8 record. Now that the NFL regular season is in the books, the Associated Press has released their 2022 NFL All-Pro First and Second teams. As you are about to see, only one Lions player made the cut.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 2