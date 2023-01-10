ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Southern Railway Hosting Community Meeting As Company Finalizes Years-Long Takeover Of Englewood Land

By Atavia Reed
Sankofa Wellness Village On West Side Wins $10 Million Chicago Prize

WEST GARFIELD PARK — A West Side campus that will bring critical resources back into a disinvested neighborhood has won the second $10 million Chicago Prize. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation awarded the Sankofa Wellness Village the coveted prize Wednesday, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, which includes several West Side groups, is steering the development.
Old Town Home Designed By Architect Walter Netsch On Track To Get Rare Landmarking Status For Its Bold Interior

OLD TOWN — An Old Town home designed by iconic architect Walter Netsch could soon get a rare interior landmarking status for its unconventional floor plan. The home at 1700 N. Hudson Ave. features multistory ceiling heights that create an illusion of it being larger and skylights designed to illuminate specific spaces at certain times of the day and year.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them

WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward

BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward

JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening

WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
Sweetgreen Opening In Logan Square Next Week

LOGAN SQUARE — Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening a location in Logan Square next week. Sweetgreen Logan Square is set to open Tuesday in Logan Apartments, 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall. To mark the opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to...
Flights Back On But Delayed At O’Hare, Midway Airports After FAA’s Nationwide Outage

CHICAGO — All flights were temporarily grounded and delayed at O’Hare and Midway airports Wednesday morning as part of a nationwide system outage. The Federal Aviation Administration experienced the system outage, leading to flights being grounded throughout the United States. The agency lifted its ground stop order about 7:50 a.m., with flights being allowed to resume “gradually” — but massive delays are expected as a result.
