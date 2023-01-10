Norfolk Southern Railway Hosting Community Meeting As Company Finalizes Years-Long Takeover Of Englewood Land

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Sankofa Wellness Village On West Side Wins $10 Million Chicago Prize
WEST GARFIELD PARK — A West Side campus that will bring critical resources back into a disinvested neighborhood has won the second $10 million Chicago Prize. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation awarded the Sankofa Wellness Village the coveted prize Wednesday, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, which includes several West Side groups, is steering the development.
Old Town Home Designed By Architect Walter Netsch On Track To Get Rare Landmarking Status For Its Bold Interior
OLD TOWN — An Old Town home designed by iconic architect Walter Netsch could soon get a rare interior landmarking status for its unconventional floor plan. The home at 1700 N. Hudson Ave. features multistory ceiling heights that create an illusion of it being larger and skylights designed to illuminate specific spaces at certain times of the day and year.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them
WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Video Shows Driver Crashing Into Light Post And Ghost Bike Where Cyclist Was Killed In Grant Park
DOWNTOWN — A driver smashed into a light post at the same lakefront spot where a driver hit and killed bicyclist Gerardo Marciales about a year ago — highlighting the dangers bicyclists and pedestrians face there, local activists say. The Dec. 11 crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive...
Chicago Tool Library Will Open In New Home On The West Side This Month
EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Tool Library is ready to open its larger space after months of moving from Bridgeport to East Garfield Park. The library will reopen Jan. 28 at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. Its hours will be 4–8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
General Iron Officials Say Emanuel, Lightfoot Admins Pushed For Metal Shredder’s Move To Southeast Side: Report
EAST SIDE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administrations encouraged General Iron to move to Chicago’s Southeast Side — a change that became mired in controversy — company officials testified this week, according to the Sun-Times. The company did try to...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward
BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward
JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
Six Corners Sears Project Resumes In Full After Stop-Work Order Lifted By City Inspectors
PORTAGE PARK — Work to build another floor atop the old Sears at Six Corners restarted last month after a stop-work order on the redevelopment was removed. The order for the fifth-floor construction was lifted Dec. 20, said Michael Puccinelli, Department of Buildings spokesperson. It’s the last step in...
Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Funds
EDGEWATER — A proposal to add a pool to the Broadway Armory has received a major boost from the federal government. Rep. Jan Schakowsky helped secure $2 million for the addition of an indoor swimming pool to be built on the site of the existing parking lot at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway, her office announced last month.
Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue In Line For Special Zoning Designation To Preserve ‘Unique Character’
LOGAN SQUARE — City officials and local leaders want to implement a special zoning designation for a stretch of Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue that would give neighbors more say in how the area is developed. Milwaukee Avenue between Western and Central Park avenues would become a “special character...
Ald. Derrick Curtis Involved In An Accidental Shooting — Again
ASHBURN — The daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) was shot and wounded last week during a a concealed carry class her father was teaching, the second accidental shooting involving the Southwest Side City Council member since October, WGN reported. The shooting happened Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith...
West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening
WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square
LINCOLN SQUARE — Baker Miller is now Miller Bagel. The popular Lincoln Square cafe, 4655 N. Lincoln Ave., made the switch over the weekend to combat the rising cost of food and supplies that has forced other local businesses to close, co-owner Dave Miller said. Dave and Megan Miller...
Cannabis Seed Shop Opens In Irving Park, Allowing Medical Marijuana Users To Grow Their Own
IRVING PARK — An Irving Park business has become one of the United States’ first physical stores selling cannabis seeds and offering genetic testing for plants for people who want to grow weed at home for medicinal use. Tom Wilson and Dan Aynessazian opened MoneyTree Genetics, 4017 W....
Portage Park Breakfast Place Aims To Bring Breakfast, Brunch To Former Fannie’s Spot On Montrose
PORTAGE PARK — A new brunch spot could open on bustling Portage Park corner. Areli Antunez and his business partner want to open Portage Park Breakfast Place at 5040 W. Montrose Ave., taking over the former Fannie’s cafe, which closed in 2019. The restaurant and cafe will have...
Sweetgreen Opening In Logan Square Next Week
LOGAN SQUARE — Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening a location in Logan Square next week. Sweetgreen Logan Square is set to open Tuesday in Logan Apartments, 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall. To mark the opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to...
Lightfoot Says Campaign Emails To CPS Teachers Were A Mistake
DOWNTOWN — Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized Thursday after a campaign staffer emailed teachers at their Chicago Public Schools accounts attempting to recruit student volunteers for the mayor’s reelection effort. The email, which was obtained by Block Club and first reported by WTTW Chicago’s Heather Cherone, was sent Tuesday....
Flights Back On But Delayed At O’Hare, Midway Airports After FAA’s Nationwide Outage
CHICAGO — All flights were temporarily grounded and delayed at O’Hare and Midway airports Wednesday morning as part of a nationwide system outage. The Federal Aviation Administration experienced the system outage, leading to flights being grounded throughout the United States. The agency lifted its ground stop order about 7:50 a.m., with flights being allowed to resume “gradually” — but massive delays are expected as a result.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0