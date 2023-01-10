ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver ranked worst city to raise a family

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJttv_0k9ZoQmq00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver has been a hotspot for young adults in the last decade, but a new study suggests it isn’t as wonderful for children.

Denver was ranked as the nation’s worst city to raise a family, according to a Schoolaroo report .

The firm of college scholarship analysts crunched each city’s child-friendliness based on seven metrics: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.

They used public crime, schooling, household finance, infrastructure, amenities and health care to track and score each city.

Denver joins Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Santa Ana at the bottom of the list. The best cities in the country to raise a family in include Yonkers, New York, Warwick, Rhode Island and Charleston, West Virginia.

Other cities scored lowly in one or more categories but scored highly in others. New York City, for example, ranked one of the nation’s worst for finances but the second-best for health care. Aurora, Illinois ranked one of the worst for health care but among the best for safety.

Ban against DPS father, school co-founder lifted

Denver did not score lowest in any one category, but it consistently ranked among the bottom third across all categories except education.

Among 151 cities, Denver ranked 149th for home atmosphere. This category included divorce rates, marriage duration and alcoholism rates.

Denver ranked 134th for safety, which included the number of police officers and firefighters, violent and property crimes, school shootings, sex offenders and watch groups.

Denver’s expense lowered its affordability score. It ranked 127th for finances, which includes costs for private education, median home value, homeownership rates, costs of a nanny, median household income, cost of living, and cost of rent. It ranked 126th for quality of life, which includes air and water quality and noise pollution.

Denver metro housing prices still falling

It ranked 121st for health care, which includes the number of hospitals, pediatricians, uninsured people and hospital beds. Denver ranked slightly higher in leisure at 114th, which tallies the number of museums, restaurants, theaters and recreational areas.

Denver ranked better than average at 50th for education, which includes the number of schools and teachers, graduation rate, student and teacher ratios, and educational expenses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 40

Say it ain't so Joe
3d ago

I can remember several years back when it was one of the best cities to live in. Now, it's full of drugged up homeless people who are using the bathroom in the river (and we banned plastic bags). Graffiti everywhere, construction sites are locked up due to theft, tents on the streets and out of control crime. We now pay the homeless to be homeless just like CA.

Reply(3)
10
Arthur St John
3d ago

Congratulations to Gov. Polis and Mayor Hankook for making us No. 1 in another area, first auto theft and now this accomplishment.

Reply
6
Kathryn Harris
3d ago

So believable! Not a doubt in my mind that this is accurate AF! I used to love this state and city, some of the state I still do but, for the most part, I have grown a HUGE hate and disgust for it. Thanks to the cost of living, and all the disgusting transplants.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Aloft Hotel announces closure, causing residents to find new home

Since May 2020, the Aloft Hotel on 15th Street in Denver has been housing the city's most vulnerable people as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.But now that temporary housing for more than 100 residents will come to an end this Spring.CBS News Colorado spoke with some residents who knew this housing wasn't permanent but didn't know when it would end. Some were surprised.However, the Salvation Army in Denver which was hired to run the facility remains optimistic about finding residents another home.The Aloft Hotel has housed the most vulnerable in Denver to COVID-19 and other illnesses as most residents...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood

The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

An 'adult' conversation about Colorado education | NOONAN

The Colorado State Board of Education says Commerce City’s Adams 14 school board members would “develop trust” with the University Prep (UPrep) charter network of Denver if they focused on the district’s students rather than on “adult” issues. That view presumes the Adams 14 Board members’ “adult” back and forth with the UPrep charter network isn’t focused on children.
COLORADO STATE
coloradomusic.org

Have You Heard? Denver Wants to Revise the Noise Ordinance

Photo: No. 38 | By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | As the Mile High City continues to grow, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has decided that it’s time to revise the section of Denver code that governs noise levels. “It was last revised fifteen years ago, and...
DENVER, CO
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy