ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowdoin.edu

Wing Lecture: How Mathematics Changes over Time

Many of us may be unaware of this, but mathematics is a dynamic discipline that can change over time, said Jennifer Taback in her inaugural lecture as the Isaac Henry Wing Professor of Mathematics, delivered on November 29, 2022. "When people learn I'm a mathematician, they often ask me a...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Women's Hoops Rolls to Non-Conference Win Over Southern Maine

GORHAM, Maine – The Bowdoin College women's basketball team held the University of Southern Maine scoreless in the second quarter en route to a 76-39 rout on Tuesday evening. The Polar Bears improve to 11-3 on the season while the Huskies fall to 4-8. Game Highlights. Holding a slim...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Women's Squash Earns Wins Against William Smith, St. Lawrence

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women's squash team picked up a pair of wins last week as they opened the 2023 calendar year. The 16th-ranked Polar Bears defeated William Smith and St. Lawrence while losing to Dartmouth and Stanford to move to 8-3 this season. Match Highlights. Bowdoin...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Women's Rugby Lands Nine on NIRA Division III All-American List

BRUNSWICK, Maine – Nine members of the NIRA Championship-winning Bowdoin College women's rugby team have been named Division III All-Americans in selections announced by the organization. Jorja Markella, Len Dodge, Kyra Bishop, Rebecca Vakarau, Katie Stomma, Ella Garnett, Saniya Ridley and Lauryn Eisenhart were all named to the NIRA...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Men's Squash Returns to Play With Busy Week of Action

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's squash team returned to action with a trio of matches this week to open the new year. The 22nd-ranked Polar Bears suffered a trio of defeats at the hands of Dartmouth, Hobart and St. Lawrence to fall to 4-6 this season. Match...
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy