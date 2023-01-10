Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Author Jacqueline Hamer Flakes recalls life as the daughter of a Civil Rights leader
Those who follow the work of the late Fannie Lou Hamer know her as a Civil Rights leader and fierce advocate for the rights of Black voters and women. To Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, however, she was Mama Fannie, her devoted mother. Jacqueline provides an intimate account of her mother’s impact...
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fred Logan: All of the Hep Cats are gone
Some sixty years ago, when big-time jazz concerts played at Pittsburgh’s old Syria Mosque hall in Oakland, the “show” began on Bigelow Boulevard in front of the Mosque maybe an hour before the concert began on stage inside the Mosque. On both sides of the steps in...
butlerradio.com
New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County
A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
Pitt to close English Language Institute
For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native Blake Hounshell, New York Times editor, dies at 44
WASHINGTON — Blake Hounshell, a well-known journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. He was 44. Joe Kahn, the Times executive editor, and Carolyn Ryan, the newspaper’s managing editor,...
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
A Pittsburgh Love: Couple gets engaged outside of Eat'n Park
WHITEHALL (KDKA) - It just might be the most Pittsburgh love story ever written. One Whitehall couple just got engaged at Eat'n Park! Erin started working at the restaurant in 2011 and that's where she met John. The couple went on their "sort of" first date at table 12 and now the rest is history. So, it was only fitting that John popped the question on the electronic sign outside the restaurant. She said yes, of course, and they made sure to let everyone know that they'll share smiley cookies at the wedding.
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Luxury apartment project planned in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — The area of 21st and Smallman in Pittsburgh’s Strip District could soon undergo some big changes, with yet another luxury apartment project planned for the booming neighborhood. “I think that this area is really good for young professionals because there’s a lot of apartment buildings where...
pittsburghmagazine.com
More of the Prophecies of Yinztradamus
Two years ago, an archeological discovery beneath a sadly bygone purveyor of late-night meals revealed valuable predictions for Pittsburgh’s future. We attempted, with some success, to interpret the prophecies of Yinztradamus. Now, an update! As the gone-yet-not-forgotten ketchup bottle that once towered over Heinz Field was lowered to the...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle Heaven
*Please read to the end, Bicycle Heaven needs our help! Let's Pitch in to help keep this unique museum, a Pittsburgh staple. At 1800 Preble Ave, in Pittsburgh's Casey Industrial Park, lies "The world's largest bicycle museum and shop", Bicycle Heaven.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder
Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: A community remembers Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Thousands are expected to attend the services and show their support for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday. Police officers from all over the state are attending the service. The funeral procession will run from Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington to Mt. Airy Cemetery in Harrison. TribLIVE...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Restaurant owners feeling the pinch as egg prices continue to dramatically rise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Whether they're scrambled, poached, fried, or over easy, eggs are the foundation of breakfast, but lately restaurants and cooks have been looking for alternatives as egg prices have soared.Bubbling in the omelette pan, frying on the grill, served up steaming hot on virtually every plate at Kelly O's diner, eggs are the stars. There's even one featured on their sign and logo.Kelly O'Connor's diner uses a lot of eggs. "It's not fair. It's really not," O'Connor said. "The price is astronomical at this point. In 2019, they were $10 for 15 dozen. They were $78 for 15 dozen this...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
Comments / 0