ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning

Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: All of the Hep Cats are gone

Some sixty years ago, when big-time jazz concerts played at Pittsburgh’s old Syria Mosque hall in Oakland, the “show” began on Bigelow Boulevard in front of the Mosque maybe an hour before the concert began on stage inside the Mosque. On both sides of the steps in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County

A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt to close English Language Institute

For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh native Blake Hounshell, New York Times editor, dies at 44

WASHINGTON — Blake Hounshell, a well-known journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. He was 44. Joe Kahn, the Times executive editor, and Carolyn Ryan, the newspaper’s managing editor,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh Love: Couple gets engaged outside of Eat'n Park

WHITEHALL (KDKA) - It just might be the most Pittsburgh love story ever written. One Whitehall couple just got engaged at Eat'n Park! Erin started working at the restaurant in 2011 and that's where she met John. The couple went on their "sort of" first date at table 12 and now the rest is history. So, it was only fitting that John popped the question on the electronic sign outside the restaurant. She said yes, of course, and they made sure to let everyone know that they'll share smiley cookies at the wedding. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

More of the Prophecies of Yinztradamus

Two years ago, an archeological discovery beneath a sadly bygone purveyor of late-night meals revealed valuable predictions for Pittsburgh’s future. We attempted, with some success, to interpret the prophecies of Yinztradamus. Now, an update! As the gone-yet-not-forgotten ketchup bottle that once towered over Heinz Field was lowered to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle Heaven

*Please read to the end, Bicycle Heaven needs our help! Let's Pitch in to help keep this unique museum, a Pittsburgh staple. At 1800 Preble Ave, in Pittsburgh's Casey Industrial Park, lies "The world's largest bicycle museum and shop", Bicycle Heaven.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder

Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Restaurant owners feeling the pinch as egg prices continue to dramatically rise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Whether they're scrambled, poached, fried, or over easy, eggs are the foundation of breakfast, but lately restaurants and cooks have been looking for alternatives as egg prices have soared.Bubbling in the omelette pan, frying on the grill, served up steaming hot on virtually every plate at Kelly O's diner, eggs are the stars. There's even one featured on their sign and logo.Kelly O'Connor's diner uses a lot of eggs. "It's not fair. It's really not," O'Connor said. "The price is astronomical at this point. In 2019, they were $10 for 15 dozen. They were $78 for 15 dozen this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy