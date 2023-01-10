WHITEHALL (KDKA) - It just might be the most Pittsburgh love story ever written. One Whitehall couple just got engaged at Eat'n Park! Erin started working at the restaurant in 2011 and that's where she met John. The couple went on their "sort of" first date at table 12 and now the rest is history. So, it was only fitting that John popped the question on the electronic sign outside the restaurant. She said yes, of course, and they made sure to let everyone know that they'll share smiley cookies at the wedding.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO