WILX-TV
Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Gattoni joins the Now Desk for a look at the day’s headlines as we kick off the weekend. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10...
Jackson gets additional $300,000 to repair MLK Equality Trail
The 30-year-old trail has been starting to show its age with deteriorating pavements and uneven surfaces.
WILX-TV
Conserve water notice in East Lansing, Meridian Township lifted
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The conserve water notice that was sent out to all East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) customers was lifted Thursday afternoon. The notice was sent out after a main transmission water line at the ELMWSA plant was damaged on Tuesday, which prevented ELMWSA from...
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
thelivingstonpost.com
Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
WILX-TV
Where is the snow?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of 2023 has been very dry for Mid-Michigan. Through the first 12 days of January, Lansing has only seen .2 inches. For comparison, the first 12 days of January 2022 had more than six inches and 2021 had five. In 2014, Lansing had more than 15 inches of snow in its first 12 days.
WNEM
Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening. A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control. A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black...
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
A long, expensive Jackson construction project has hit pause for winter
Most of the work on the multi-year Interstate 94 road and bridge rebuilding project in Jackson has been paused for the winter meaning no ongoing lane or ramp closures.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Parks to cancel Hawk Island snow tubing sessions until Jan. 17
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Hawk Island snow tubing sessions are cancelled until Jan. 17, according to their Facebook page. “All persons are issued refunds for cancelled sessions,” said Brian Collins, Ingham County Parks Deputy Director. “As we make our own snow, we are dependent on low temperatures, of which we have not had many!”
WILX-TV
‘Girl on a Bench’ statue finds new home at Grand Ledge Area District Library
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Library goers in Eaton County will be treated to a new piece of art. She’s new to the library, but she’s no stranger to Grand Ledge. Chuck Pantera, the owner of the former Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge, donated “Girl on a Park Bench” to the Grand Ledge Area District Library Thursday.
Fire at Big Wolf Lake destroys Jackson County summer cottage
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A summer cottage east of Jackson was destroyed in a Sunday fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 12:56 p.m., Jan. 8 in the 15000 block of Wolf Lake Forest Drive on Big Wolf Lake in Leoni Township, said the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
WILX-TV
Will the light snow showers impact weekend travel?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some light snowfall is on the way, but will it impact your weekend travel plans? First Alert Meteorologist (and birthday boy!) Colton Cichoracki has what you need to know before heading out!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 13, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 17º. Lansing...
WILX-TV
‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man from Jackson is facing charges after an incident Thursday outside Springport Middle School. According to authorities, police arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the parking lot yelling at staff members. Police said they saw the man, who fled from the scene in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers pursued the man and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
WILX-TV
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
I-94 construction has stopped for winter in Jackson County. Here’s what’s been accomplished
JACKSON, MI - Work on I-94 in Jackson County has mostly been suspended for the winter, but some impacts are still in place. The Michigan Department of Transportation has been working on the ongoing $120-million project to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S.127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships since 2018.
JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring
The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is holding open interviews at a job fair on Dobie Road.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
