LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of 2023 has been very dry for Mid-Michigan. Through the first 12 days of January, Lansing has only seen .2 inches. For comparison, the first 12 days of January 2022 had more than six inches and 2021 had five. In 2014, Lansing had more than 15 inches of snow in its first 12 days.

LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO