Portage Park Breakfast Place Aims To Bring Breakfast, Brunch To Former Fannie’s Spot On Montrose

Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.

JOLIET, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO