Portage Park Breakfast Place Aims To Bring Breakfast, Brunch To Former Fannie’s Spot On Montrose

An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
wjol.com
Joliet’s Olive Garden Taking Shape
Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.
Sweetgreen Opening In Logan Square Next Week
LOGAN SQUARE — Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening a location in Logan Square next week. Sweetgreen Logan Square is set to open Tuesday in Logan Apartments, 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall. To mark the opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to...
Old Town Home Designed By Architect Walter Netsch On Track To Get Rare Landmarking Status For Its Bold Interior
OLD TOWN — An Old Town home designed by iconic architect Walter Netsch could soon get a rare interior landmarking status for its unconventional floor plan. The home at 1700 N. Hudson Ave. features multistory ceiling heights that create an illusion of it being larger and skylights designed to illuminate specific spaces at certain times of the day and year.
Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square
LINCOLN SQUARE — Baker Miller is now Miller Bagel. The popular Lincoln Square cafe, 4655 N. Lincoln Ave., made the switch over the weekend to combat the rising cost of food and supplies that has forced other local businesses to close, co-owner Dave Miller said. Dave and Megan Miller...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them
WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Rock Bottom Brewery Helped Chicagoans Fall In Love With Craft Beer, Admirers Say As Brewpub Shuts Down
RIVER NORTH — In the basement of Rock Bottom Brewery in River North, Pete Crowley used to blend ingredients in a barrel and listen to the nearby Red Line rumble through the walls. He didn’t know at the time the barrel-aged beers he was making would win awards and...
Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue In Line For Special Zoning Designation To Preserve ‘Unique Character’
LOGAN SQUARE — City officials and local leaders want to implement a special zoning designation for a stretch of Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue that would give neighbors more say in how the area is developed. Milwaukee Avenue between Western and Central Park avenues would become a “special character...
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Ald. Derrick Curtis Involved In An Accidental Shooting — Again
ASHBURN — The daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) was shot and wounded last week during a a concealed carry class her father was teaching, the second accidental shooting involving the Southwest Side City Council member since October, WGN reported. The shooting happened Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowd
A highly-anticipated new restaurant held its grand opening in Illinois this week, drawing a large crowd of eager patrons on opening day, according to local reports. Read on to learn more.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
Comments / 0