‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School
WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says
WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Hilco Plans Fleet Storage Yard Next To Target Warehouse In Little Village
LITTLE VILLAGE — The developer who owns Exchange 55, a Target distribution center in Little Village, plans to build a trailer storage site nearby. Construction on the trailer storage buildings, at 3307 S. Lawndale Ave. just 900 feet from the Exchange 55 site, is set to begin early next year, said Nick Pullara, Hilco Revelopment Partners’ vice president of development. The redevelopment of the Exchange 55 site made headlines in 2020 because of a botched implosion of an old coal smokestack at the site.
200 Kenwood Residents Displaced Since Christmas Eve After Landlord’s Unapproved Heaters Caused Power Outage, City Says
KENWOOD — Two buildings at the Algonquin apartment complex in Kenwood have been closed since Christmas Eve after the landlord’s unauthorized use of electric heaters caused a massive outage that blew residents’ power and left them without heat, city and ComEd officials said this week. A transformer...
Alderman Demands Update On Little Village Discount Mall Plans As Vendors Remain In The Dark
LITTLE VILLAGE — Neighbors are still pushing for answers from developers on the future of the beloved Discount Mall as vendor contracts will expire at the end of the month. Plans surrounding the Discount Mall and the shopping plaza at 3045-3117 W. 26th St. have been unclear for years. The property was sold to Novak Construction in February 2020 for $17.5 million, the Sun-Times reported. At the time, Novak’s president suggested the mall might not be the best use of the land and alluded to bringing chain stores to the area.
Six Corners Sears Project Resumes In Full After Stop-Work Order Lifted By City Inspectors
PORTAGE PARK — Work to build another floor atop the old Sears at Six Corners restarted last month after a stop-work order on the redevelopment was removed. The order for the fifth-floor construction was lifted Dec. 20, said Michael Puccinelli, Department of Buildings spokesperson. It’s the last step in...
