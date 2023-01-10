Read full article on original website
Related
Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
Tatiana Suarez reveals she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25
Tatiana Suarez has revealed that she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25, 2023. Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) is scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa (12-7 MMA) on Saturday February 25th at UFC Fight Night 220 taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”
Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight Grand Prix featuring names like Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson to begin in March
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed some big plans for this year. The Showtime-based promotion is prone to doing some ideas that are a bit outside the box. Recently, the promotion traveled to Japan to send five of their best fighters against five of RIZIN’s best. Bellator wound up sweeping the matchups, with names like A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull picking up big wins.
Sean Strickland doesn’t think too highly of Nassourdine Imavov: “Only thing the French are good at is having affairs and giving up and losing fights”
Sean Strickland isn’t sold on Nassourdine Imavov’s skills. Strickland stepped up on short notice this week to headline UFC Vegas 67 against Imavov after Kelvin Gastelum was forced out of the bout. Although Strickland only had a few days to prepare, he says wasn’t too familiar with Imavov.
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
Charles Jourdain slams YouTube boxer Faze Temper for stating UFC fighters are being “robbed”: “We don’t want you clowns to “help” us”
UFC featherweight contender Charles Jourdain has chimed in on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the UFC’s pay structure has come under heavy fire. While Dana White has done his best to shout down critics, the issue hasn’t gone away. Instead, thanks to names such as Jake Paul, the issue has only been brought further to the spotlight.
Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms
Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops
Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”
UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
UFC champion Leon Edwards provides update on Kamaru Usman trilogy fight: “That’s what I’ve been told”
UFC champion Leon Edwards is providing an update on the Kamaru Usman trilogy fight. Usman and Edwards originally met back in December of 2015, where it was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who defeated ‘Rocky’ via unanimous decision. The two would meet again in August of 2022 at...
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
Sean Strickland blasts Paulo Costa for his contract dispute with the UFC: “You don’t act like a professional”
UFC fighter Sean Strickland has hit out at Paulo Costa for the way in which he’s handled his recent contract dispute. The eccentric nature of Paulo Costa has been there for all to see for many years now. In recent months, especially, he’s gone out of his way to make waves.
Michael Johnson offers Tony Ferguson a rematch: “Let’s give the fans what they want”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Johnson is eyeing a rematch with Tony Ferguson next. ‘The Menace’ has been out of action since his clash with Marc Diakiese last month. In that outing, Johnson used his speed to outpoint the Brit en route to a unanimous decision victory. That win was the second in the lightweight’s last three outings, as he previously knocked out Alan Patrick that May.
Chael Sonnen believes that Islam Makhachev could retire regardless of the outcome at UFC 284
Chael Sonnen is anticipating that Islam Makhachev could retire regardless of the outcome at UFC 284 in February. Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title with an upset over Charles Oliveira in October of 2022, thus kickstarting a new era at 155 pounds. He’ll defend his lightweight title against featherweight superstar, Alexander Volkanovski.
Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA
Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA. After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.
Mike Perry gives update on potential boxing match with Jake Paul: “I think it happens”
Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry believes he will face Jake Paul after all. ‘Platinum’ is famously unbeaten since leaving the UFC in 2021. He’s picked up multiple victories in the BKFC ring, notably defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page last August by decision. Perry also picked up a victory over pro boxer Michael Seals in Triller Triad Combat in November 2021.
Dana White will not be stepping away from the UFC after altercation with his wife, claims his punishment will be being known as someone who hits women
Dana White says no one should be defending him as he was in the wrong after he hit his wife on New Year’s Eve. White spoke to TMZ after the incident and took full responsibility, but he says he was surprised to see people defending him. Instead, White says all the backlash he has gotten is warranted as he is in the wrong.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0