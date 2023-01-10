The front that brought scattered showers and storms and windy conditions yesterday is bringing that same weather to the eastern seaboard of the United States today. Locally, behind the front, high pressure is building in from the west bringing mostly clear skies, strong winds, cold and dry air into SELA. Below average temperatures will be with us through Saturday. High pressure will move east of SELA by Sunday bringing southerly winds, partly cloudy skies, higher temperatures, higher humidity for Sunday and a slight chance of rain for Monday.

