ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Highway 49 closed due to rockslide in Auburn, CHP says

AUBURN, Calif. — Part of Highway 49 is closed Friday morning in the Auburn area due to a rockslide, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 13) The rockslide happened along Highway 49 near Lincoln Way, CHP said. Highway 49 is closed from Lincoln...
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 injured in Sacramento County 3-vehicle crash, officials say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sacramento County early Thursday morning, according to officials. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened on the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road, and one victim had to be pulled out of a vehicle. One...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah

An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County

(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 reopened in Gridley following vehicle vs power pole crash

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital following a vehicle vs power pole crash on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday. At approximately 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol, crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit, and officers from the Gridley Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Highway 99 and Hollis Lane in Gridley.
GRIDLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn

UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Woman killed in Sacramento crash along Stockton Boulevard, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said. Traffic was closed on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues for hours before it was reopened around 10:40 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash With Semi Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

Fatality and Injury Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 99. A head-on crash involving a Dodge Caravan minivan and semi occurred near Yuba City on January 5 and may have involved speeding. The accident occurred along Highway 99, close to Highway 13 at about 11:00 p.m. An off-duty officer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the accident scene first and discovered the driver of the minivan had died.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

No explosive device found in backpack that prompted evacuation of downtown Sacramento building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No explosive device was found in a backpack that prompted the evacuation of a county building in downtown Sacramento on Friday. the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building, located at 28th and R streets, had been evacuated earlier in the day when a man walked into the building with a backpack and said he had a bomb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run

Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove man dies assisting PG&E with storm cleanup in Mendocino County

An Elk Grove-based contractor assisting Pacific Gas and Electric Company with storm cleanup in Mendocino County was killed while on the job over the weekend. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Edgar Castillo was driving a tree service truck in the 41000 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester when it veered off the roadway and rolled over, killing Castillo and injuring another passenger.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy