Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Highway 49 closed due to rockslide in Auburn, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. — Part of Highway 49 is closed Friday morning in the Auburn area due to a rockslide, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 13) The rockslide happened along Highway 49 near Lincoln Way, CHP said. Highway 49 is closed from Lincoln...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
KCRA.com
2 injured in Sacramento County 3-vehicle crash, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sacramento County early Thursday morning, according to officials. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened on the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road, and one victim had to be pulled out of a vehicle. One...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
KCRA.com
Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopened in Gridley following vehicle vs power pole crash
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital following a vehicle vs power pole crash on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday. At approximately 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol, crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit, and officers from the Gridley Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Highway 99 and Hollis Lane in Gridley.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash along Stockton Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said. Traffic was closed on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues for hours before it was reopened around 10:40 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash With Semi Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
Fatality and Injury Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 99. A head-on crash involving a Dodge Caravan minivan and semi occurred near Yuba City on January 5 and may have involved speeding. The accident occurred along Highway 99, close to Highway 13 at about 11:00 p.m. An off-duty officer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the accident scene first and discovered the driver of the minivan had died.
KCRA.com
No explosive device found in backpack that prompted evacuation of downtown Sacramento building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No explosive device was found in a backpack that prompted the evacuation of a county building in downtown Sacramento on Friday. the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building, located at 28th and R streets, had been evacuated earlier in the day when a man walked into the building with a backpack and said he had a bomb.
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
KCRA.com
Suspect in custody after leading deputies on ‘slow-speed chase,’ standoff in Sac County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspect was arrested after they led officers on what was described as a “slow-speed chase” that ended in a standoff in Sacramento County early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was making threats to strangers with a knife...
KCRA.com
Windy weather downed hundreds of trees in the Sacramento area. Here’s what’s being done with them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is still a lot of damage across Northern California following the several storm systems that ripped through the area the past couple of weeks. That includes fallen trees. Many trees are still blocking city streets, and pieces of downed trees that have already been cut...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove man dies assisting PG&E with storm cleanup in Mendocino County
An Elk Grove-based contractor assisting Pacific Gas and Electric Company with storm cleanup in Mendocino County was killed while on the job over the weekend. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Edgar Castillo was driving a tree service truck in the 41000 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester when it veered off the roadway and rolled over, killing Castillo and injuring another passenger.
Comments / 1