MedicalXpress
How sleep habits can affect weight
About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
Study finds COVID-19 conspiracy theories led to lower uptake of vaccine and testing among UK Black community
A belief that COVID-19 was a myth created to control ethnic populations, or a virus created to eliminate the Black community were among the conspiracy theories that caused a lower engagement of health prevention methods among UK Black communities, research by Kingston University experts has shown. The study, which involved...
Six minutes of daily high-intensity exercise could delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise could extend the lifespan of a healthy brain and delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. New research published in The Journal of Physiology shows that a short but intense bout of cycling increases the production of a specialized protein that is essential for brain formation, learning and memory, and could protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline. This insight on exercise is part of the drive to develop accessible, equitable and affordable non-pharmacological approaches that anyone can adopt to promote healthy aging.
Inflammation levels tied to severity of blood cancer
Severe inflammation weakens the body's ability to kill cancerous blood cells in people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a new study shows. Experiments in human cells also revealed how increasing levels of inflammation, marked by an aggressive reaction of immune cells in the bone marrow, altered the makeup of immune B cells and T cells needed to fight the disease like it would an invading bacteria or virus.
Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study
New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Study identifies cause for mysterious cases of epilepsy in children
Epilepsy is present in 4% of the population, and is among the most common brain disorders in children. Modern medicine can prevent most seizure recurrences, but approximately 20% of patients do not respond to treatment. In these cases, the reason may originate in patches of damaged or abnormal brain tissue...
What exercise 'snack' is best for your health?
Millions of adults spend too much time at a desk or in front of a screen, and experts have long advised them to sit less, move more. But if lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar and a mood boost are the goals, what's the bare minimum of movement that will get the job done?
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Stop hating on pasta. It actually has a healthy ratio of carbs, protein and fat
New year, new you, new diet. It's a familiar refrain. One popular dieting technique is to create a food blacklist. Quitting "carbs" or packaged foods is common, which can mean avoiding supermarket staples like pasta. But do we really need to ban pasta to improve our diets?. This is what...
Free symptom questionnaire may help indicate whether a child has autism
Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms. Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. After development of an initial...
Move over, mice: Caterpillars could replace some mammals in the study of human disease
Rats and mice have been the backbone of biomedical research for decades—including research to understand cancer and pioneer new treatments. New drug compounds are tested for safety and effectiveness in animal models before being approved for clinical trials in humans. But scientists at research institutions like Memorial Sloan Kettering...
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
Surgery for spinal stenosis linked to lower mortality and costs, compared to nonoperative treatment
For patients with spinal stenosis, operative treatment is associated with a lower risk of death and lower costs over two years, compared with nonoperative treatment, suggests a study in the February issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Based on extensive analysis of Medicare data, the study by...
Intervention improves autistic children's behavior, reduces parental stress
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London shows that "Predictive Parenting," a group-based behavioral parenting intervention for parents of autistic children reduces children's emotional and behavioral difficulties as well as parental stress in the long term. The study, published in the Journal...
Study proves that antivenom reduces risk of skin necrosis in patients bitten by brown recluse spider
One of the most dreaded effects of the bite of the brown recluse spider (Loxosceles spp) is the appearance of a necrotic skin lesion, but a clinical study by Brazilian researchers recently reported in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases shows that the problem can be solved by administering antivenom, especially if this is done within 48 hours of the incident.
Some hospitalized patients' infections may develop from their own bacteria
Hospitals have strict hygiene and sanitation protocols to protect patients from bacteria that rarely sicken healthy people but can be deadly for vulnerable patients already hospitalized with serious illnesses. Nearly 100,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals of infections they develop after being admitted. But despite intense infection-control efforts, new strains of bacteria keep on emerging, seemingly out of nowhere, to sicken people in hospitals worldwide.
On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease
After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
Cough medicine could be used in new treatment for Parkinson's disease
Ambroxol is a drug which is currently used to treat respiratory conditions. It promotes the clearance of mucus, eases coughing and has anti-inflammatory properties. Pre-clinical studies, led By Professor Schapira at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology identified ambroxol as a candidate drug to slow the progression of Parkinson's.
Simple laser treatments may prevent nonmelanoma skin cancer
New research indicates that simple laser treatments to the skin may help to prevent the development of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, which are collectively known as keratinocyte carcinoma and are the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the United States. The work, which was conducted by...
