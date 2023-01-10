ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Paying people to take COVID vaccine worked well, study finds

A study finds that paying people to take a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine didn't lower the likelihood of seeking the second or third dose or of other positive health behaviors and didn't erode morals, sense of civic duty, or feelings of self-determination. The study, led by Swiss and...
MedicalXpress

Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs

Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
MedicalXpress

The 'kraken' COVID variant XBB.1.5 is rising quickly in the US—here's what it could mean for the UK

The heavily-mutated omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first detected in late 2021. Due to the many mutations in the spike protein (a protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to attach to our cells) omicron was able to quickly become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant. These mutations allowed it to bind to respiratory cells more tightly than previous variants, rendering it more infectious.
MedicalXpress

How college students cope with episodic and persistent food insecurity

College students, especially first-generation and minority students, are more likely to experience food insecurity than the general population. This can contribute to social inequalities and make degree attainment more difficult for those students, University of Illinois researchers say. "Food insecurity is an equity issue because it impacts student success. College...
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop criteria to diagnose common cause of sudden vision loss

A universal criteria for diagnosing the blinding eye condition optic neuritis has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. Optic neuritis is inflammation in the optic nerve and is a common cause of sudden and acute vision loss, affecting around 6 in 100,000 people. It may occur at any age with vision loss typically occurring over several hours or a few days, from onset Sometimes optic neuritis is caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), but it can also be triggered by many other conditions.
MedicalXpress

New variant increases the risk of 'longer COVID,' warns expert

Now it's "longer COVID." New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 30% of long COVID sufferers have had symptoms for more than two years. New cases of long COVID are also increasing just as the new "Kraken" XBB1.5 subvariant looks set to sweep the U.K. The latest...
MedicalXpress

Salt restriction does not lower blood pressure variability

Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues used data from 2,652 participants in the...
MedicalXpress

Weak spot in COVID could guide vaccine advances

After three years of infections, lockdowns, and vaccinations, we know a lot about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19—but we don't know everything. Like, why are some variants weaker than others? Why does the omicron variant spread fast, yet make people less sick? Do new virus mutations put us at fresh risk or bring us closer to the pandemic's end? Are there more effective vaccines waiting to be developed?
MedicalXpress

Some hospitalized patients' infections may develop from their own bacteria

Hospitals have strict hygiene and sanitation protocols to protect patients from bacteria that rarely sicken healthy people but can be deadly for vulnerable patients already hospitalized with serious illnesses. Nearly 100,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals of infections they develop after being admitted. But despite intense infection-control efforts, new strains of bacteria keep on emerging, seemingly out of nowhere, to sicken people in hospitals worldwide.
MedicalXpress

Developing mucosal vaccines for respiratory viruses

Vaccines that provide long-lasting protection against influenza, coronaviruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have proved exceptionally difficult to develop. In a new review article in Cell Host & Microbe, researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, explore the challenges and outline approaches to improved vaccines. Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., former NIAID director, is an author along with Jeffery K. Taubenberger, M.D., Ph.D., and David M. Morens, M.D.
MedicalXpress

Mature 'lab grown' neurons hold promise for neurodegenerative disease

Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
MedicalXpress

Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study

New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress

'Total mess' in China's rural east as COVID wave hits hard

Exhausted doctors working overtime, tests and treatments nowhere to be found, and under-resourced clinics inundated with patients—in Anhui, one of east China's poorest provinces, COVID hit hard. Since China reversed its zero-COVID policy last month, a whirlwind of cases has crammed hospitals with elderly patients and sparked a free-for-all...
MedicalXpress

Largest decentralized study of its kind shows high levels of engagement with study app

A new study, which was a collaboration between Huma Therapeutics and the Medical Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, shows that participants using Huma's clinical trial platform had high, sustained levels of engagement in an observational, fully remote COVID-19 study. The study, published in the Journal of...

