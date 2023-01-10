Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.
WWLP 22News
Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
WWLP 22News
Best cable crossover machine
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cable crossover machines are versatile pieces of exercise equipment that let users adjust them to target different muscle groups. Top machines offer a wide range of resistance levels, angle variety, safety features and interchangeable grips. One of the best cable crossover machines, offering a sturdy frame and smooth movement, is the Mikolo Multifunction Power Cage.
WWLP 22News
Best portable treadmill
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A treadmill is one of the best ways to get a quick cardio workout, but many treadmills take up too much space in the home. Whether you’re a beginner runner looking to amp up your fitness routine or an experienced athlete needing to continue your year-round training, a portable treadmill is ideal for limited-space workout areas.
WWLP 22News
Best folic acid supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dietary supplements are a convenient way to ensure the proper amount of key nutrients is being consistently consumed. Folic acid supplements are used frequently to avoid folate deficiency. This is especially important for anyone who’s pregnant or planning to become pregnant. While there are a wide variety of folic acid supplements on the market, the best choices are tested for purity and safety. For instance, Now Supplements Folic Acid with vitamin B-12 is a top choice because the supplement is third-party tested.
