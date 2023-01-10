Read full article on original website
Federal agency considers ban on gas stoves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid health concerns. Recent studies including those from Stanford scientists have linked pollutants from gas stoves to respiratory issues and climate concerns. Stanford researchers said the gas appliances can emit carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and nitric oxides that can trigger breathing problems.
More than 60,000 vacuums recalled because they could catch on fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain models of the Bissell Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum are being recalled because the battery pack can overheat, start smoking, and poses a fire hazard.
