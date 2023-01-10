RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain models of the Bissell Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum are being recalled because the battery pack can overheat, start smoking, and poses a fire hazard.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO