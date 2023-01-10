Read full article on original website
Hong Kong moves toward becoming digital currency hub, financial secretary says
Hong Kong’s plans to occupy a leading role in the digital asset industry have received a positive push in recent weeks despite the chaos rocking the markets. The region’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan confirmed in a speech at the POWER Hong Kong Web 3 Innovators Summit that several firms had expressed keen interest in setting up offices in the city. While Chan did not disclose the names of the interested entities, he noted that they were lured by the number of policies initiated by the government.
XRP a security? What the Schwartz-Satoshi skirmish reveals about Ripple
“Bitcoin cannot ever be adopted by institutional investors until the system is able to be recovered under a legal court order.”. This recent statement by Dr. Wright is a truism to anyone who understands the legal concepts of property and the concerns of legitimate institutional investors when considering the status of digital assets.
France’s top banking regulator pushes for stricter digital assets rules ahead of MiCA: report
While the industry is still reeling from the so-called crypto catastrophes of 2022, French regulators are calling for stricter regulations to prevent a repeat of events, says a Bloomberg report. At the head of the clamor for stiffer rules is Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who has...
Mt. Gox trustee extends preferred-payment deadline to March 2023
The Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee announced that the deadline for creditors to register their preferred payment method will be extended to March 10, 2023. The announcement came just four days before the initial deadline of January 10, following a notification sent to creditors last October. The deadline extension means it...
Thailand regulator probes Zipmex over alleged unregistered earn program
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a new investigation into the activities of local digital currency exchange Zipmex relating to its earn program. The securities watchdog penned a letter to Zipmex to clarify how its ZipUp/ZipUp+ offerings were administered. The letter, addressed to Zipmex’s CEO Akalarp Yimwilai,...
FTX bankruptcy filings reveal list of bagholders, including Coinbase
New filings in the FTX bankruptcy case have revealed the full list of FTX shareholders and investors, all of whom will inevitably be writing off the entirety of their investments. Notably, among the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen sits Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), which is recorded as holding the bag on...
Coinbase cuts another 20% of workforce and warns of up to $500M in losses
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is cutting another 20% of its workforce amid a protracted digital asset downturn, according to a new dispatch from CEO Brian Armstrong. The cuts amount to 950 people, on top of the 1,100 they cut back in June (“in hindsight, we could have cut further at the time,” writes Armstrong). Armstrong says the layoffs are part of a plan to cut operating expenses by 25%, a plan which also involves shuttering several of Coinbase’s riskier projects. According to the post, affected employees had already had their system access removed by the time the announcement went live.
14 years since the first Bitcoin transaction: Peer-to-peer electronic cash lives on
On January 12, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto sent renowned cryptographer Hal Finney the first Bitcoin transaction. It consisted of 10 bitcoins and is forever recorded on the blockchain. Apart from Satoshi, Finney was the first to run the Bitcoin software and tweeted about it the day before he received the first coins.
Hong Kong lawmaker wants to convert its planned CBDC to stablecoin
As the digital asset ecosystem faces a massive upheaval in recent months, one Hong Kong lawmaker might have found an ingenious solution to save the local industry. Wu Jiezhuang, a member of the special administrative region’s Legislative Council, in an interview with Dixin Financial News, spelled out several suggestions to restore investors’ confidence in virtual currencies. Wu suggested the wider virtual currency ecosystem could gain from converting the planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) to a stablecoin.
El Salvador passes controversial digital asset legislation
A landmark bill passed by the El Salvador parliament provides the framework for a BTC-backed bond, “The Volcano Bond,” which the government hopes will enable it to raise capital to pay down its sovereign debt. On Wednesday, El Salvador, which in 2021 became the first country in the...
Genesis and Gemini hit with SEC charges
Another combatant has entered the arena in the ongoing dispute between Digital Currency Group’s Genesis and the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formally charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC for the unregistered offer and sale of securities in connection with the Gemini Earn digital asset lending program.
Mark Cuban to be deposed for promoting Voyager ‘Ponzi scheme’
Last year, CoinGeek reported that the digital currency lending platform Voyager Digital was insolvent. Now, as part of a lawsuit against him for promoting it, billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban will be deposed in Dallas, Texas, on February 2. The lawsuit was initiated by discontented users who...
Mexico CBDC initial phase paused, full-scale launch remains unclear
Mexico has been exploring the possibilities of launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) over the last 12 months, but the country has hit a wall in its development. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, has been stuck at the initial stage of its CBDC development and the path to a full-scale launch remains unclear for enthusiasts. However, the General Directorate of Payment Systems and Market Infrastructures of Banxico disclosed in a transparency request that it had adopted a measured approach to the CBDC development.
CYFOR’s Klaudia Sokolowska testimony in Hodlonaut Norway trial casts more doubt on digital evidence
Testimonies in the recent “Hodlonaut” trial in Norway have highlighted many problems analysts encounter when using digital files as evidence. We previously looked at the lengthy testimony of BDO Norge manager Dashley van Schijndel, and the latest video is that of Klaudia Sokolowska, Cyber and Corporate Investigator at CYFOR. Like Schijndel, Sokolowska found several examples where a KPMG file analysis showed inconsistencies or produced results she could not replicate.
Peter Zeihan attacked by BTC loons after dropping truth bombs on JRE podcast
American geopolitical analyst and best-selling author Peter Zeihan recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast and expressed some less-than-favorable opinions about BTC. Zeihan stated that BTC is intrinsically worthless and would ultimately go to zero. He criticized its fixed supply, noting that this made it uniquely unsuitable for global...
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
Following the justice’s decision late Friday, neither Bolsonaro nor any of his three lawmaker sons had issued comment on social media.
War game suggests U.S. needs to bolster Taiwan's defenses now to avoid heavy casualties
The Center for Strategic & International Studies conducted war games mimicking a 2026 Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The scenarios found the U.S. has to do more to prepare in case of a potential invasion.
