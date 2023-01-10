Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is cutting another 20% of its workforce amid a protracted digital asset downturn, according to a new dispatch from CEO Brian Armstrong. The cuts amount to 950 people, on top of the 1,100 they cut back in June (“in hindsight, we could have cut further at the time,” writes Armstrong). Armstrong says the layoffs are part of a plan to cut operating expenses by 25%, a plan which also involves shuttering several of Coinbase’s riskier projects. According to the post, affected employees had already had their system access removed by the time the announcement went live.

2 DAYS AGO