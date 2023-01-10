Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
yachatsnews.com
Beloved Yachats’ postal clerk Angie Bagby is leaving Friday for new job closer to new home in Florence
YACHATS — Her formal title is “Sales and Services Distribution Associate” and her full name is Angela Bagby. But she’s “Angie” to anyone who has used the Yachats Post Office for the past 10 years. And after her shift Friday, she’s leaving her familiar post to work closer to her new home in Florence.
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
lcctorch.com
State of the City Addresses Homelessness, Housing Crisis, and Public Safety
The City Council of Eugene Oregon gathered almost a hundred residents for the city address on Jan. 4. Mayor Lucy Vinis spoke about the accomplishments of 2022, including anecdotes of people who were helped because of the new safe sleeping sites the city provided. Homelessness is an ongoing issue in this state and the city of Eugene continues to address this at their State of the City addresses.
hh-today.com
Later this year, major work along Queen
This summer, get ready for a big reconstruction project on the west end of Queen Avenue, a key traffic route in Albany. A legal ad in the classifieds of the Democrat-Herald caught my eye the other day. It was a public notice that the City of Albany was calling for bids on about a mile of “asphalt rehabilitation” of Queen Avenue.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners begin long-awaited discussion on how and where to limit vacation rental licenses
During its first open discussion on vacation rental license caps in nearly two years, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday considered buffers to lower the density of rentals even though doing so would require changing the original ordinance. Commissioners adopted Ordinance 523 in October 2021, significantly expanding the county’s vacation rental regulations,...
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
kezi.com
Local food truck gives students work experience
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local food truck has partnered with a school to give their students much-needed work experience. Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ has teamed up with the Riverfront School and Career Center. Every Thursday, the truck is parked outside the school in Eugene on west 12th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students work in the truck and get paid through a workforce readiness grant program. They work for half the day, and go to school for the rest of the day. Vinnie Cowan, the owner of the food truck, says it’s a great way to give kids some work experience -- and they hope to hire some of the students this summer.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats Agate Festival rocks back Saturday and Sunday after two-year pandemic absence
YACHATS — The Yachats Commons will be rockin’ this weekend, but don’t look for musicians — the rocks are rolling in with the Yachats Agate Festival which is returning after a two-year pandemic absence. Almost three dozen vendors will be showcasing gems, minerals, fossils and, of...
kcfmradio.com
Community College Audit; Break-in Suspect Name Released; Rhododendron Festival Theme; Beach Hazard Warning
An audit of community colleges in Oregon has implications for the state’s legislative session that started this week. The report from the Secretary of State’s Audit Division in December points to the need for a greater role from the commission that oversees higher education. Head of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Ben Cannon says there have been some modest gains in completion or transfer numbers over the past decade. Although overall numbers hover around half, he notes that there has been greater success for some underrepresented students of color.
multihousingnews.com
Annex to Develop Affordable Housing in Oregon
The developer will start construction on the 174-unit affordable housing community in Corvallis, Ore. will be adding 174 units of affordable housing to the Corvallis, Ore. market with its latest residential project. The developer is planning to start construction on the $56 million development this month with plans to open the community in fall 2024.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats nonprofit seeks community comments for strategic planning
View the Future, a Yachats-based non-profit organization, was founded in 2004 to help preserve, protect and enhance our area’s natural, cultural and recreational environment for the Yachats community and future generations. VtF has done many projects with partners over the years such as securing conservation easements with private landowners,...
kcfmradio.com
Vehicle Break-Ins; Miller Park Playground; Inclement Weather
Vehicle Break-Ins A series of brazen “smash and grab” auto break ins Sunday morning kept police busy, according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. “We had three car clouts. Our officers were able to get a vehicle description and then found the vehicle and made the arrest of three suspects and were able to get quite a bit of the property back.”
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
fremontcountycrusader.com
Former Florence City Manager Michael Patterson Sentenced to 24-Months of Probation
A year and a half after being arrested, former Florence City Manager Michael Patterson was sentenced to 24 months of standard probation in the Jan. 12 session of Fremont County Judicial District 11. “The sentence I'm going to impose in the case, I understand the arguments regarding sex offense specific...
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
yachatsnews.com
Back to work. After 40 years of creating stained glass art, Chuck Franklin’s retirement to Waldport didn’t last long
WALDPORT – At first it sounded good to finally set his grozing iron down. After more than 40 years of around-the-clock work, it seemed reasonable. Who wouldn’t be a little burned out from years of relentless deadlines?. But some shops just won’t stay closed. Following three years...
orangemedianetwork.com
Corvallis annual Beatlesfest returns this Friday following three year hiatus
The Corvallis Folklore Society will hold its annual Beatlesfest for the first time in three and a half years this Friday at the First United Methodist Church. According to Mark Weiss, Coordinator for the Best Cellar Coffee House, all are welcome to watch the several groups and soloists who will perform largely acoustic interpretations of the Beatles music.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County school board votes 4-1 to negotiate with internal candidate to become next superintendent
The Lincoln County School District board voted 4-1 Tuesday to skip a search or application process and instead to negotiate with a senior administrator to become the district’s next superintendent. After discussing its choices in a closed, executive session in December and another Tuesday night, the board voted to...
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
