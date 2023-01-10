Read full article on original website
Related
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Elite Daily
So, How Long Does It Actually Take To Fall In Love?
You just started dating someone new. The relationship is in its infancy stage, but you’re already envisioning your future together because you ~know~ in your gut that you’ve found the love of your life. Amid all the excitement, though, you may wonder: How long does it actually take to fall in love? For instance, can you really fall in love in a month? A week? And is love at first sight even possible? Here, Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Ph.D., a tenured professor at California State University Fullerton and relationship coach at luvbites.co, and Christie Kederian, Ph.D., a psychotherapist, relationship expert, and dating coach, answer these questions and more.
msn.com
Our Best Tips For Navigating Being In Love With Someone You Can't Be With
As much as being in love is one of the most wonderful things in the world, on the other side of that coin is being in love with someone you can't be with — or, as they call it, unrequited love. To love someone who doesn't love you back is devastating on so many levels. It doesn't affect just your emotions and mental state but your physical state too.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
Infatuation Vs Love: Knowing the Difference Between Infatuation and Love
In this article, we will be looking at infatuation vs. love. Knowing the difference between infatuation and love. It can occasionally be challenging to distinguish between infatuation and love. This is true when a relationship is just getting started. As the intensity of infatuation takes over your life, it is easy to believe that you have met genuine love. But love rarely appears out of nowhere. It is a long process that only begins once the initial flush of infatuation begins to fade.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
boldsky.com
What Does Your Walking Style Say About Your Personality ?
Your walking style can reveal your personality type. Studies reveal that our walking styles, especially the strides and speeds can say a lot about our personalities. We are all unique individuals with unique walking styles. It can also show insight into the personality of a person. Whatever we keep hidden from the world, we reveal through our gait and walking style.
psychologytoday.com
How Couples Can Make Relationships Work Despite Conflict
Conflict does not necessarily destroy a relationship. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of conflict may be lessened. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of financial strain may also be lessened in the short term. I often wonder why some couples are able to...
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
BBC
Divorce: Has January become the month for marriages to end?
The first Monday of the New Year has long been known among solicitors and counsellors as "Divorce Day". However, in Wales at least, it appears this phenomenon is turning into "Divorce Month". One law firm has said enquiries in January have spiked at about 150% of the November, December and...
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
Woonsocket Call
More Folks Are Feeling Valued In Relationships, Not Disappointed, Thanks To Attract Love and Respect
Now people-pleasers, folks with anxious attachment, women with relationship anxiety, and "nice guys" are inspiring respect and commitment from people they date. In many new relationships, one person is more invested… and more eager to get serious. Most dating experts advise this person to play it cool. They say...
psychologytoday.com
How Expressing Authentic Admiration Changes Relationships
People underestimate the value of giving compliments, which causes them to give them less often. People respond positively to repeated compliments, with no decrease in positive mood. Even the exact same words expressed at different times can convey new meaning in different contexts. Have you ever resisted the urge to...
HipHopDX.com
VannDa Gets Real About Love And Work: ‘Check Your Heart's Health Before Deciding On Your Next Love’
VannDa is starting his year with some advice about love and work. The Cambodian hip hop superstar took to Facebook to share some thoughts about the importance of “choosing the right partner” based on his real-life experience. Writing in Khmer, VannDa said that he “used to have a...
Unrequited Love
If you find yourself in the situation where someone you love doesn't love you back, it can be a difficult and painful experience. It's natural to feel a range of emotions, from sadness and disappointment to frustration and anger. It's important to remember that it's okay to feel these emotions, and it's important to give yourself time to process and heal. However, it's also important to take steps to move forward and find ways to cope with the situation.
4 Small Changes You Can Make Right Now If You Have A Flaky Reputation At Work
No one wants to be seen as unreliable and careless. Here's how to fix your flakiness with friends and colleagues.
Escape the Materialism: Finding True Happiness in Life
Materialism is the belief that having more possessions and wealth will bring happiness and satisfaction. It's a common trait in modern society where the acquisition of material goods is often seen as a sign of success and status. However, studies have shown that excessive materialism can actually lead to negative outcomes such as decreased well-being and happiness. In this article, we'll explore some strategies for becoming less materialistic and finding true fulfillment in life.
psychologytoday.com
Trauma Reenactment in Our Intimate Relationships
Patterns of revictimization in a person’s romantic relationships may be based on unconsciously choosing partners that trigger attachment wounds. We tend to unconsciously gravitate to what feels comfortable, even if it’s toxic to our psychological health or emotional growth. When early attachment trauma is reenacted, it is often...
Comments / 0