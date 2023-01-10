Read full article on original website
Dancing around the obvious climate solution
There’s a lot of dancing around a carbon tax as the obvious solution to climate change. What’s lacking is the confidence to go all in. If we had the confidence of a self-governing people, the steps would be obvious: untax payroll; tax carbon dioxide instead; apply the tax to imports; cause the world to follow…
Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming for decades, study says
Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study finds.The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying, but used more than a dozen different computer models that forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models' accuracy. Exxon said its understanding of...
Houston Chronicle
A new climate reality: Less warming, but worse impacts on the planet
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the not-so-distant past, scientists predicted that global temperatures would surge dramatically throughout this century, assuming that humans would rely heavily on fossil fuels for decades. But they are revising their forecasts as they track both signs of progress and unexpected hazards.
Phys.org
New study puts a number on what 'Exxon knew' decades ago about climate science
Climate projections reported by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2003 were accurate and skillful in predicting subsequent global warming and contradicted the company's public claims, a new Harvard study shows. In the first ever systematic assessment of the fossil fuel industry's climate projections, researchers at Harvard University and the Potsdam...
Fossil fuel producers must be forced to ‘take back’ carbon, say scientists
Fossil fuel companies should be forced to “take back” the carbon dioxide emitted from their products, handing them direct responsibility for cleaning up the climate, a group of scientists has argued. The principle that the producer of pollution should pay for its clean-up is established around the world,...
Exxon’s models predicting climate change were spot on — 40 years ago
In the early 1980s, America’s biggest company knew more about climate change than basically anyone else. Rising emissions posed a threat to Exxon’s business — selling fossil fuels — so the oil giant took the lead on understanding what was called the “CO2 problem.”. At...
maritime-executive.com
Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy
The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
Carbon-Neutral Fuel Sounds Like Fantasy, Zero Petroleum Shows Otherwise
“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
studyfinds.org
Transparent wood could one day replace plastic, glass products that pose major threat to planet
Biodegradable transparent wood could soon replace plastics for see-through packaging and biomedical tools, according to a new study. The new renewable and biodegradable material could reduce the strain on the environment and reduce fuel bills by being five times more efficient than glass. Around 400 million tons of plastic waste...
CNBC
The U.S. passed a historic climate deal this year — here's a recap of what's in the bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
Exxon scientists predicted current climate change 40 years ago: study
Scientists at oil giant ExxonMobil accurately forecast present-day climate change going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a new study has found. The findings by Harvard and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research are “the nail-in-the-coffin of ExxonMobil’s claims that it has been falsely accused of climate malfeasance,” lead author Geoffrey Supran, a…
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
ExxonMobil's secret projections of the climate crisis were astonishingly accurate, and a legal expert says that's 'a stick of dynamite' for the oil giant's court battles
Exxon scientists knew about the coming climate crisis in precise detail, a new Harvard study found. Legal experts say the evidence could swing juries.
Gas boilers should be banned within a decade, says major review of Sunak climate plans
New gas boilers should be banned within a decade while the installation of heat pumps must be “turbo-charged”, according to a new government review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by leading green Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, says that the national transition to net zero carbon emissions – including replacing boilers and buying electric cars – will cost households £4,000 to £6,000 on average up to 2040, with savings possible only after that.The review recommends the target for phasing out gas boilers be set at 2033 – two years earlier than currently...
ktalnews.com
Exxon climate predictions were accurate decades ago. Still it sowed doubt
Exxon's climate research decades back painted an accurate picture of global warming, according to a new scientific paper. Still, the oil company continued climate-denying policy efforts.
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
One Green Planet
The Artificial Leaf: A Revolutionary Solution for Sustainable Energy Production
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a revolutionary new device that could change how we produce renewable energy – an artificial leaf! This small, playing card-sized device uses sunlight to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, which can then be used as a clean and renewable fuel source. The artificial leaf is made from a thin film of silicon coated with catalysts that facilitate the breakdown of water molecules when exposed to sunlight. The hydrogen gas produced is collected and stored for later use while the oxygen is released back into the air.
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
BBC
ExxonMobil: Oil giant predicted climate change in 1970s - scientists
One of the world's largest oil companies accurately forecast how climate change would cause global temperature to rise as long ago as the 1970s, researchers claim. ExxonMobil's private research predicted how burning fossil fuels would warm the planet but the company publicly denied the link, they suggest. The academics analysed...
