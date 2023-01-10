ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Dancing around the obvious climate solution

There’s a lot of dancing around a carbon tax as the obvious solution to climate change. What’s lacking is the confidence to go all in. If we had the confidence of a self-governing people, the steps would be obvious: untax payroll; tax carbon dioxide instead; apply the tax to imports; cause the world to follow…
CBS Sacramento

Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming for decades, study says

Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study finds.The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying, but used more than a dozen different computer models that forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models' accuracy. Exxon said its understanding of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

A new climate reality: Less warming, but worse impacts on the planet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the not-so-distant past, scientists predicted that global temperatures would surge dramatically throughout this century, assuming that humans would rely heavily on fossil fuels for decades. But they are revising their forecasts as they track both signs of progress and unexpected hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

New study puts a number on what 'Exxon knew' decades ago about climate science

Climate projections reported by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2003 were accurate and skillful in predicting subsequent global warming and contradicted the company's public claims, a new Harvard study shows. In the first ever systematic assessment of the fossil fuel industry's climate projections, researchers at Harvard University and the Potsdam...
maritime-executive.com

Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
InsideHook

Carbon-Neutral Fuel Sounds Like Fantasy, Zero Petroleum Shows Otherwise

“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
The Hill

Exxon scientists predicted current climate change 40 years ago: study

Scientists at oil giant ExxonMobil accurately forecast present-day climate change going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a new study has found. The findings by Harvard and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research are “the nail-in-the-coffin of ExxonMobil’s claims that it has been falsely accused of climate malfeasance,” lead author Geoffrey Supran, a…
wasteadvantagemag.com

European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories

Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
The Independent

Gas boilers should be banned within a decade, says major review of Sunak climate plans

New gas boilers should be banned within a decade while the installation of heat pumps must be “turbo-charged”, according to a new government review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by leading green Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, says that the national transition to net zero carbon emissions – including replacing boilers and buying electric cars – will cost households £4,000 to £6,000 on average up to 2040, with savings possible only after that.The review recommends the target for phasing out gas boilers be set at 2033 – two years earlier than currently...
ktalnews.com

With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.
Futurism

Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel

In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
One Green Planet

The Artificial Leaf: A Revolutionary Solution for Sustainable Energy Production

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a revolutionary new device that could change how we produce renewable energy – an artificial leaf! This small, playing card-sized device uses sunlight to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, which can then be used as a clean and renewable fuel source. The artificial leaf is made from a thin film of silicon coated with catalysts that facilitate the breakdown of water molecules when exposed to sunlight. The hydrogen gas produced is collected and stored for later use while the oxygen is released back into the air.
The Independent

Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’

A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
BBC

ExxonMobil: Oil giant predicted climate change in 1970s - scientists

One of the world's largest oil companies accurately forecast how climate change would cause global temperature to rise as long ago as the 1970s, researchers claim. ExxonMobil's private research predicted how burning fossil fuels would warm the planet but the company publicly denied the link, they suggest. The academics analysed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy