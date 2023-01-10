ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTV

NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - USA Diving has announced where the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials will be at. Unfortunately, Morgantown lost the bid to host the trials. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials will instead be held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, officials said. Officials said the announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Decision on Jose Perez Announced

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the NCAA announced that Jose Perez will be not eligible to play for the Mountaineers this season. West Virginia appealed the NCAA’s initial decision for eligibility but the appeal has been denied. Instead, Perez will have to sit out this season and will be eligible to play next year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Nonprofit that Aids Women has Ribbon Cutting

WBOY reported that on Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown. In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved. Libera travels with its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Orangetheory Fitness at The Square to Open to Members Jan. 22; Soft Opening for VIP Members Launches Saturday

The Orangetheory Fitness concept is backed by science, utilizing technology tracking and specially-trained certified instructors to provide maximum benefits from a group workout. After successfully operating the Morgantown business for two years, Alissa and Matt Higgins are ready to launch a new location at The Square in Bridgeport. “Our community...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former WVU Quarterback Commits to New School

Former WVU Quarterback Trey Lowe has announced where he will be finishing his collegiate career. After spending time with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Lowe will be transferring to Liberty University of the Sun Belt Conference. Over five seasons, Lowe has accumulated 1,632 passing yards on a 55.8% completion percentage....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Wheeling firefighter

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling firefighters are mourning the loss of a 25-year member who died Monday at the age of 52 -- years after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. Matt McGovern was with the department from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. The bad news came in...
WHEELING, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor

West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown on the Verge of Making Another Terrible Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the 2021-2022 season, Neal Brown decided that it was finally time to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator to call plays for the Mountaineers by hiring Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at USC prior to coming to Morgantown. “Since the end of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

