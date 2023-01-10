Read full article on original website
WDTV
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
WDTV
Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - USA Diving has announced where the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials will be at. Unfortunately, Morgantown lost the bid to host the trials. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials will instead be held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, officials said. Officials said the announcement...
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
voiceofmotown.com
Decision on Jose Perez Announced
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the NCAA announced that Jose Perez will be not eligible to play for the Mountaineers this season. West Virginia appealed the NCAA’s initial decision for eligibility but the appeal has been denied. Instead, Perez will have to sit out this season and will be eligible to play next year.
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
NCAA Settles Jose Perez's Appeal
West Virginia guard Jose Perez unable to play this season.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Nonprofit that Aids Women has Ribbon Cutting
WBOY reported that on Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown. In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved. Libera travels with its...
connect-bridgeport.com
Orangetheory Fitness at The Square to Open to Members Jan. 22; Soft Opening for VIP Members Launches Saturday
The Orangetheory Fitness concept is backed by science, utilizing technology tracking and specially-trained certified instructors to provide maximum benefits from a group workout. After successfully operating the Morgantown business for two years, Alissa and Matt Higgins are ready to launch a new location at The Square in Bridgeport. “Our community...
voiceofmotown.com
Former WVU Quarterback Commits to New School
Former WVU Quarterback Trey Lowe has announced where he will be finishing his collegiate career. After spending time with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Lowe will be transferring to Liberty University of the Sun Belt Conference. Over five seasons, Lowe has accumulated 1,632 passing yards on a 55.8% completion percentage....
WTOV 9
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Wheeling firefighter
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling firefighters are mourning the loss of a 25-year member who died Monday at the age of 52 -- years after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. Matt McGovern was with the department from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. The bad news came in...
25,000 ‘Grow This’ participants to receive free seeds
More than 25,000 people will receive free seeds as part of West Virginia University Extension’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge.
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Johnson Elementary Teacher for More than 30 Years, Church Leader, Ann Marie Davis, Passes at 86
Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown on the Verge of Making Another Terrible Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the 2021-2022 season, Neal Brown decided that it was finally time to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator to call plays for the Mountaineers by hiring Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at USC prior to coming to Morgantown. “Since the end of the...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 361 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,761
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Jan. 11) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 629,262 with an increase of 361 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Resident who was Small Business Owner, Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, Passes at Age 79
Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse. Linda married her husband, Patsy A. “Junior” Dinaldo, Jr. on June...
WDTV
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Firefighter with Kids in City Schools Sees Community Rally as He Battles Pancreatic Cancer
It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg, in this report from WDTV. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done,...
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
