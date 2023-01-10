ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
METAIRIE, LA
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Clostridium Botulinum Type C in Hay Cubes Linked to the Deaths of at Least 20 Horses in Louisiana

Clostridium Botulinum Type C in Hay Cubes Linked to the Deaths of at Least 20 Horses in Louisiana. Louisiana – Alfalfa hay cubes contaminated with Clostridium botulinum type C have been linked to the deaths of at least 20 horses in Louisiana and 28 similar deaths in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). The cubes, manufactured by Manzanola Feeds LLC, have been recalled due to the presence of animal remains, which can harbor the bacteria that causes botulism. If horses have consumed the affected cubes and show symptoms of illness, such as tremors, difficulty eating or standing, or collapse, owners are advised to contact a veterinarian and report the illness to the FDA.
LOUISIANA STATE
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
