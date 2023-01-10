Read full article on original website
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 82 months (6 years, 10 months) for possession of firearms as a convicted felon after 33 firearms were discovered in his storage unit.
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Louisiana Serial Counterfeiter Sentenced to Federal Prison After Guilty Plea
Louisiana Serial Counterfeiter Sentenced to Federal Prison After Guilty Plea. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to passing and attempting to pass counterfeit Federal Reserve notes in exchange for goods and products in Louisiana in early 2022 and has now been sentenced to prison. On Thursday, January...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
Clostridium Botulinum Type C in Hay Cubes Linked to the Deaths of at Least 20 Horses in Louisiana
Clostridium Botulinum Type C in Hay Cubes Linked to the Deaths of at Least 20 Horses in Louisiana. Louisiana – Alfalfa hay cubes contaminated with Clostridium botulinum type C have been linked to the deaths of at least 20 horses in Louisiana and 28 similar deaths in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). The cubes, manufactured by Manzanola Feeds LLC, have been recalled due to the presence of animal remains, which can harbor the bacteria that causes botulism. If horses have consumed the affected cubes and show symptoms of illness, such as tremors, difficulty eating or standing, or collapse, owners are advised to contact a veterinarian and report the illness to the FDA.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder after he was found standing on the throat of his 57-year-old aunt, Suzanne Robinson, at their LaPlace home.
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after a 1-year-old in his care suffered a suspected drug overdose. The suspect was found with narcotics and a firearm in his vehicle. Terrance Robinson, 31, of...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
