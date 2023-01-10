Clostridium Botulinum Type C in Hay Cubes Linked to the Deaths of at Least 20 Horses in Louisiana. Louisiana – Alfalfa hay cubes contaminated with Clostridium botulinum type C have been linked to the deaths of at least 20 horses in Louisiana and 28 similar deaths in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). The cubes, manufactured by Manzanola Feeds LLC, have been recalled due to the presence of animal remains, which can harbor the bacteria that causes botulism. If horses have consumed the affected cubes and show symptoms of illness, such as tremors, difficulty eating or standing, or collapse, owners are advised to contact a veterinarian and report the illness to the FDA.

