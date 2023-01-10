PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The crowded race for Allegheny County chief executive is getting another candidate.Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein announce Thursday night at the Heinz History Center that he's the right person to succeed Rich Fitzgerald, who is term-limited.As the county's treasurer for two decades, Weinstein says he knows the county inside and out."The treasurer's office is the nucleus of the whole county operation because all of the money flows through our department. And in 25 years, I have never lost one dime of taxpayer money," says Weinstein.Weinstein joins a crowded field that includes Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former...

