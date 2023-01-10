ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NPR

Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein to run for Allegheny County chief executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The crowded race for Allegheny County chief executive is getting another candidate.Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein announce Thursday night at the Heinz History Center that he's the right person to succeed Rich Fitzgerald, who is term-limited.As the county's treasurer for two decades, Weinstein says he knows the county inside and out."The treasurer's office is the nucleus of the whole county operation because all of the money flows through our department. And in 25 years, I have never lost one dime of taxpayer money," says Weinstein.Weinstein joins a crowded field that includes Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Technology conference reaches out to Pittsburgh area educators

David Miyashiro wants to give back to Pittsburgh — even though he’s never lived here. As superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District near San Diego, California, and in his previous positions as educator and school leader, he has been changing the way education is practiced — and he believes Pittsburgh is at the forefront.
PITTSBURGH, PA
echo-pilot.com

In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels

Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel

Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
GREENSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV

