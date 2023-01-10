Read full article on original website
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
7 best CS:GO Workshop skins we’d love to see in the game
For years, CS:GO has been the most popular shooter online, and one of many things that keeps it alive is the new content that is regularly added to the game. Valve is making sure players see some changes that shake up the meta now and then by balancing certain weapons, maps, and more. With that, new life is breathed into CS:GO every few weeks.
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play
The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
One month after Ramattra’s release, Overwatch players are still struggling to unlock the hero
Even though Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, has been available since early December 2022, he’s not getting much play. Players are usually hyped to test new heroes in Overwatch 2, but Ramattra is not following that route. In fact, there are players complaining that locking away new heroes behind the premium battle pass or by grinding the game made them lose all the hype they had.
All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year drops and how to redeem them
To celebrate the real-world Lunar New Year holiday, Overwatch 2 is once again initiating a series of Twitch drops for dedicated viewers. Those who tune in and watch a certain number of hours of eligible Overwatch 2 streams will receive a handful of seasonal rewards for free. These drops are only available for a limited time, so if you want them, it’s best to get them as quickly as possible.
Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.
League devs finally fixing life-and-death Azir bug that affected Faker at Worlds 2022
Patch 13.1 hasn’t even settled in properly, but we might already be looking at a new set of changes that have surfaced on the League of Legends subreddit. Although the large majority of changes involve quality-of-life changes, Azir’s bug fix easily stands out in the bunch, making the idea of the champion getting a huge win rate boost sound plausible.
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
Here’s why Swain, Kassadin, and other battle mages might become relevant again in League Patch 13.1
League of Legends patches typically rebalance the state of the game to tune down powerful and dominant picks, keystones, runes, and items and to bring champions, items, or drakes that are struggling to become relevant in the meta to a state of viability. Aside from that, Riot Games looks to directly influence the state of the meta by tweaking experience gains from the jungle and lane minions and interactable objects on Summoner’s Rift like Honeyfruit. Such changes, no matter how big or small they might be, oftentimes reshape the meta until the end of the season or until the devs intervene again.
League pros weigh in on disappointing The Brink of Infinity cinematic
Riot Games has delivered various banger cinematics for its main events over the past few years. Whether it was the season announcement, in-game events, or the League of Legends World Championship, fans were showered with mesmerizing cinematic videos and songs. But lately, it seems Riot has forgotten what fans really want, which can be seen from the backlash the company has received from its latest cinematic reveal.
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is surprisingly getting its own $30,000 tournament this month
Call of Duty will feature its extraction-based mode DMZ in a $30,000 tournament later this month, Activision announced today. The Call of Duty: DMZ Gauntlet will pit 16 teams of three against each other in “a variety of challenges” in DMZ. The extraction-based mode a la Escape from Tarkov was first released this past November and is a departure from anything CoD has done in the past.
Overwatch 2 players pick best and worst tanks in Season 2 and it seems there’s one clear loser
Overwatch 2 has an evergrowing list of heroes for competitive gamers to test out. There are currently 11 tanks to take control of in OW2 and every player has their favorite. Players might watch the competitive scene and follow in the pro’s footsteps, but sometimes you just want to play a hero you find the most fun.
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
EUnited shutdown rumors get harsh update in report on esports org’s situation
North American esports organization eUnited, most known for its stints in esports such as Call of Duty, Halo, and PUBG has closed, according to a report by James Fudge from The Esports Advocate. The Esports Advocate reported that CEO and founder Adam Stein is the only remaining employee in eUnited....
VALORANT maintenance end time: When will this ongoing VALORANT downtime end?
VALORANT is a massive FPS that requires update after update to ensure each bullet is popping heads as precisely as possible, and every pixel is in place. When you’re met with an error, it can absolutely ruin all your plans. How are you supposed to carry your friends to Radiant now? When is VALORANT back online? There are so many questions that need answering, and Dot Esports has you covered.
