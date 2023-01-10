Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When is Lotus getting added to VALORANT’s competitive mode?
The newest VALORANT map Lotus was loaded into the game on Jan. 10 at the start of Episode Six. Lotus, however, won’t be available in competitive from the get-go. Riot Games has made Lotus available only in Swiftplay queue for the first week of launch, so players get to learn the map before heading to competitive matches.
dotesports.com
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
dotesports.com
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
New, returning faces are taking over the competitive Super Smash Bros. rankings
At different points throughout the year, the Super Smash Bros. community gathers around their computers to see which players are named the best of the best based on tournament results. But those rankings that mean so much to players and fans can only happen if there is a team behind the scenes working to curate and ensure the right stats and metrics are being used.
dotesports.com
Here’s why Swain, Kassadin, and other battle mages might become relevant again in League Patch 13.1
League of Legends patches typically rebalance the state of the game to tune down powerful and dominant picks, keystones, runes, and items and to bring champions, items, or drakes that are struggling to become relevant in the meta to a state of viability. Aside from that, Riot Games looks to directly influence the state of the meta by tweaking experience gains from the jungle and lane minions and interactable objects on Summoner’s Rift like Honeyfruit. Such changes, no matter how big or small they might be, oftentimes reshape the meta until the end of the season or until the devs intervene again.
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
dotesports.com
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
dotesports.com
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
dotesports.com
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
dotesports.com
7 best CS:GO Workshop skins we’d love to see in the game
For years, CS:GO has been the most popular shooter online, and one of many things that keeps it alive is the new content that is regularly added to the game. Valve is making sure players see some changes that shake up the meta now and then by balancing certain weapons, maps, and more. With that, new life is breathed into CS:GO every few weeks.
dotesports.com
Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play
The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players pick best and worst tanks in Season 2 and it seems there’s one clear loser
Overwatch 2 has an evergrowing list of heroes for competitive gamers to test out. There are currently 11 tanks to take control of in OW2 and every player has their favorite. Players might watch the competitive scene and follow in the pro’s footsteps, but sometimes you just want to play a hero you find the most fun.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
dotesports.com
Here are the best games to watch in the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split
Free agency has finished, the holidays are over, and the League of Legends community is ready for the 2023 Spring Split to finally begin. Leagues from around the world will be starting off the new year in the coming weeks, and in North America, the LCS will also be debuting its new Thursday and Friday schedule changes.
dotesports.com
League devs finally fixing life-and-death Azir bug that affected Faker at Worlds 2022
Patch 13.1 hasn’t even settled in properly, but we might already be looking at a new set of changes that have surfaced on the League of Legends subreddit. Although the large majority of changes involve quality-of-life changes, Azir’s bug fix easily stands out in the bunch, making the idea of the champion getting a huge win rate boost sound plausible.
dotesports.com
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
dotesports.com
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
dotesports.com
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
dotesports.com
2 months late: Liquid sweeps TI11 champions while Secret continues to underperform in 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The first week of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit is in the books. The status of the leaderboard after week one might be expected for some, as Team Liquid swept Tundra Esports while Secret bombed out without a single win. After starting the season strong, Tundra dropped a map...
Comments / 0