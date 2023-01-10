ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Clarkson: Police Are “Keeping A Close Eye” On Grand Tour Host After Meghan Markle Comments

Jeremy Clarkson has received a huge amount of criticism following his latest column with The Sun, which has now been taken down. Many branded Clarkson “misygynistic” and called him out for “inciting violence on a woman” for his comments. The police have now commented on the situation from their point of view. Clarkson wrote that … The post Jeremy Clarkson: Police Are “Keeping A Close Eye” On Grand Tour Host After Meghan Markle Comments appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Sun Shifts Blame Onto Jeremy Clarkson In Meghan Markle Drama: “He Will Be More Careful”

The Sun have now made a statement to say they regret publishing Jeremy Clarkson’s column last week where he said he “hated Meghan Markle on a cellular level”. In the column that Clarkson later asked to be removed, he continued to write that: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my … The post The Sun Shifts Blame Onto Jeremy Clarkson In Meghan Markle Drama: “He Will Be More Careful” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Complains Of Rising Farming Costs That Made Him Think Twice

In a recent column for The Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson discussed the financial struggles he faced at his farm, Diddly Squat Farm. Rising fertiliser costs threatened to push the Grand Tour host’s expenses far above what he expected, leading him to consider leaving the farming industry. He wrote: “This question has been troubling me all … The post Jeremy Clarkson Complains Of Rising Farming Costs That Made Him Think Twice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Makes Huge Backtrack Over Meghan Markle Controversy

Jeremy Clarkson has asked The Sun to remove his latest column which caused absolute chaos on social media over the weekend. The Grand Tour host wrote about how he “hates [Meghan Markle] on a cellular level” and received a huge amount of backlash for his comments. The presenter was branded by many Twitter users as well as other celebrities as “misogynistic”, “disgusting”, and “vile”.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle

Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]
Prince Harry: William Was ‘Freaked’ Out by Meghan Markle Hugging Him Despite Being ‘Religious’ Viewer of ‘Suits’

Another surprising revelation. Prince Harry claimed Prince William was "freaked" out to meet Meghan Markle for the first time — in part because he was a big fan of Suits. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled his brother, 40, and Princess Kate's initial introduction to the former actress, 41, who hugged William upon meeting him. […]
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
