Special counsel prepares for Biden documents probe

The White House is under fire due to the possible improper handling of classified documents from when President Biden was vice president. Special counsel Robert Hur has been appointed to oversee the investigation. Adriana Diaz has the latest.
Who is John Lausch? U.S. attorney appointed by Trump and probing Biden documents to leave for private sector

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate documents with classified markings found at President Biden's former office at a Washington think tank and in the garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Garland had previously appointed John Lausch, who is the U.S. attorney in Chicago, to examine how the documents ended up at the think tank.
Yellen warns Congress U.S. is projected to hit debt limit on Jan. 19

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders on Friday that the United States is expected to hit the debt limit on Jan. 19 and urged them to raise the debt limit as soon as possible. She said the Treasury Department will start taking necessary steps to keep paying the country's bills, but without congressional action, the United States could default as soon as June.
