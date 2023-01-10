Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
CBS News
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Biden documents probe
Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed the former U.S. attorney from Maryland as special counsel to oversee the investigation of documents with classified markings found at President Biden's former office at a Washington think tank and in the garage at his Wilmington, Delaware, home, Garland announced Thursday.
Special counsel prepares for Biden documents probe
The White House is under fire due to the possible improper handling of classified documents from when President Biden was vice president. Special counsel Robert Hur has been appointed to oversee the investigation. Adriana Diaz has the latest.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Missing Mexican journalists appear chained hand and foot in video, "paying the consequences" for their reporting
Media rights activists voiced concern on Wednesday for three Mexican journalists feared to have been abducted two weeks ago in an area controlled by drug traffickers. Jesus Pintor Alegre, Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan Garcia Aguilar, who worked for the news website Escenario Calentano, disappeared on December 27 in Guerrero state.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes audience: "There will be no third world war"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appearance during the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards Tuesday night, telling attendees and viewers watching that Ukraine will win the war against Russia. "It is now 2023. The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is...
Inside 5 days of a White House straining to maintain business as usual
A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality.
Putin ally urges Russian ex-prisoners released after fighting in Ukraine to stay sober, "don't rape women"
Moscow — The first group of Russian prisoners offered an amnesty in return for fighting in Ukraine has been released, the head of a mercenary group that employed them said in a video published on Thursday. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, was seen in the video speaking to a group of men — some of them injured — whose faces were blurred.
Who is John Lausch? U.S. attorney appointed by Trump and probing Biden documents to leave for private sector
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate documents with classified markings found at President Biden's former office at a Washington think tank and in the garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Garland had previously appointed John Lausch, who is the U.S. attorney in Chicago, to examine how the documents ended up at the think tank.
White House Covid-19 Response Team's chief science officer to retire
Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House Covid-19 Response Team, is retiring, according to a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Yellen warns Congress U.S. is projected to hit debt limit on Jan. 19
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders on Friday that the United States is expected to hit the debt limit on Jan. 19 and urged them to raise the debt limit as soon as possible. She said the Treasury Department will start taking necessary steps to keep paying the country's bills, but without congressional action, the United States could default as soon as June.
U.S. Navy veteran freed from Russia after 9 months in detention
Russia released a U.S. Navy veteran who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad territory for nine months, negotiator and former Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson announced. Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans whom Richardson and U.S. authorities have been...
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
Following the justice’s decision late Friday, neither Bolsonaro nor any of his three lawmaker sons had issued comment on social media.
First group of migrants arrive under U.S. sponsorship program that has approved hundreds of cases in days
Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show. Ten migrants...
U.S. expected to hit debt ceiling next week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells Congress
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Friday that she expects the country to hit the debt ceiling next Thursday. The government will then resort to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default. Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, joined CBS News to discuss that and other financial news.
War game suggests U.S. needs to bolster Taiwan's defenses now to avoid heavy casualties
The Center for Strategic & International Studies conducted war games mimicking a 2026 Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The scenarios found the U.S. has to do more to prepare in case of a potential invasion.
Photo with Hillary Clinton used as evidence in Belarus opposition politician's trial over protests
Tallinn, Estonia — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus' disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday published the...
