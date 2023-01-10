ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Coffee Shop In Merrick Uses Beans From Around The World

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Hard Bean Coffee in Merrick is serving up hot and iced coffee and tea from around the world. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by 13758299

Long Islanders now have a new spot where they can grab a cup of coffee.

Hard Bean Coffee in Merrick is serving up hot and iced coffee and tea from around the world.

The shop is located at 15 Merrick Ave. and uses beans sourced all over the globe, including parts of Asia, Africa, South America, and more, the owners said.

Hard Bean Coffee offers espresso-based drinks, cold brews, hot chocolate, and micro-brewed tea.

Some unique beverages on the menu include the "Cream Soda," which is made with dairy fresh cream and milk, sparkling water, and flavors, and the "Hard Bean Fresh Frappe," made with vanilla ice cream and Hard Bean's blend of coffee and flavorings.

Some customers have already shared their thoughts on the new business through online reviews.

"I’ve ordered iced Cafe Au Lait, cappuccino, homemade white chocolate cream soda and it was soo good," Lillian Hui wrote in a Google review. "Their prices are reasonably cheap as well. The owners are so sweet and friendly. Will definitely come back again to try other flavors."

