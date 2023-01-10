Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
ICYMI: Red Flag Warning for Extreme Wildfire Danger in Effect Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday for the Concho Valley and the Big Country as the threat of extreme wildfire reaches its peak between noon and midnight. As we reported earlier, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur....
kswo.com
A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Winds for most of the day have been gusting into the 40s/50s for counties out west. Those strong winds will continue to push east tonight as pressure gradient tightens. Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight. Because of this, A Wind Advisory remains in place for all southwest Oklahoma counties and most of north Texas from midnight until 6AM Thursday.
spacecityweather.com
Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight
Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo
When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
KSAT 12
Highly contagious rabbit disease that causes sudden death detected in Texas for first time this winter
SAN ANTONIO – The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2 has been detected in three animals in Texas for the first time this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said two desert cottontail rabbits and one black-tailed jackrabbit in El Paso County tested positive for the disease. Rabbit Hemorrhagic...
Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
KTSA
Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
Houston Chronicle
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
SWAT Team Surrounds Building in North San Angelo but Here's Why You Shouldn't Be Alarmed
If you do drive by do not call police, media, or anyone else because this is just a drill. Law enforcement from Texas state troopers to local police do periodical training to help learn new tactics and sharpen skills so that dangerous situations can be handled as safely as possible.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Bobcat Cheerleaders Head to State Competiton
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central High School Cheerleaders are headed to Fort Worth today to compete in the UIL State Cheer Competition. The Central gals compete on Saturday against about 70 other 6A Division 1 cheerleading squads. The cheerleaders are departing Central High School at 3:30...
KSAT 12
These Texas State Parks in South, Central Texas are holding special events to celebrate 100 years in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Texas State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2023, and to commemorate the big anniversary, parks are holding a variety of events throughout the year. A news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department states that every state park will host at least one special event to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
San Angelo LIVE!
Stock Show Season Starts Friday with the Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County 4-H and FFA exhibitors have been working on their animal projects for months and this weekend is the first real test to see how they will perform as the annual Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show kicks off Friday. The Fair...
San Angelo LIVE!
Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Texas
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
