San Angelo, TX

kswo.com

A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Winds for most of the day have been gusting into the 40s/50s for counties out west. Those strong winds will continue to push east tonight as pressure gradient tightens. Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight. Because of this, A Wind Advisory remains in place for all southwest Oklahoma counties and most of north Texas from midnight until 6AM Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight

Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday

SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
SAN ANGELO, TX
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo

When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal

SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Hiker found dead at Texas' highest mountain, Guadalupe Peak Trail

A hiker was found dead on New Year's Eve at the highest peak in Texas while at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Friday, January 6. Hikers on the scene administered bystander CPR and notified park staff. The news release did...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Bobcat Cheerleaders Head to State Competiton

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central High School Cheerleaders are headed to Fort Worth today to compete in the UIL State Cheer Competition. The Central gals compete on Saturday against about 70 other 6A Division 1 cheerleading squads. The cheerleaders are departing Central High School at 3:30...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
SAN ANGELO, TX

