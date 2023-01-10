Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offered chance of Chelsea transfer exit just months after move as Paul Merson says ‘he’s DONE’
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG could find himself on his way out of Chelsea just months after signing for the Blues from Barcelona. The 33-year-old has been linked with a transfer, while Paul Merson has claimed Aubameyang is "done" at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are desperate for goals and have today confirmed the signing...
BBC
Southampton 2-0 Manchester City: Nathan Jones lifts the mood at St Mary's with shock EFL Cup victory
Nathan Jones' approval rating as Southampton manager has barely risen above zero since his arrival on the south coast from Luton Town in November. Greeted with a discernible wave of indifference by Saints supporters following his appointment, the sight of almost 10,000 empty seats at St Mary's for an EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester City was a gauge of the current mood around the club.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
Jan 11 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury.
BBC
Marcus Rashford: How Manchester United striker reset to hit his best form
For most of this season, the only Manchester-based striker being spoken of in reverential terms was one from Norway, wearing the blue kit of City. Marcus Rashford extended his scoring run to a career-best six straight games with his double against Charlton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. The 25-year-old's...
France 24
French football boss suspended amid row over Zidane comments
Noël Le Graët, the president of France's FFF football federation, has been suspended from his duties amid a row over derogatory comments he made about the 1998 World Cup hero Zinedine Zidane, BFM television said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. The news followed an urgent meeting of the...
BBC
James Bolton: Plymouth Argyle defender will 'cherish every moment' after injury return
Plymouth Argyle defender James Bolton says he will not take playing football for granted ever again after his first start in almost 10 months. The 28-year-old began Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final win over Bristol Rovers after recovering from a foot injury he sustained last March. His time at Argyle...
NBC Sports
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
hypebeast.com
Chelsea FC Has Signed Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid
Chelsea F.C. has signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of £9.7m (approx. $11.7m USD). The move has come as somewhat of a surprise to football fans after Felix was also heavily linked to Arsenal and Manchester United, but the Portuguese forward has opted for a move to West London instead. Speaking about his move to the five-time Premier League winners, Felix said: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives. I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”
BBC
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he supports manager Frank Lampard
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he has faith in manager Frank Lampard and the club's directors amid unrest among some supporters. The Everton Fans' Forum wrote an open letter to Moshiri on Friday asking for changes at the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone. Some fans are...
BBC
'The cement between the stones'
Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...
Atlético’s frustrated artist João Félix departs having failed to show his best
You’ve got your El Greco, your Velázquez, your Goya, and your João Félix. Well, you did have: turns out, this artist wasn’t in the right place and has gone now, on loan in London. The day Atlético Madrid announced his arrival, they did so with...
BBC
Joelinton: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe unsure of picking Brazilian after drink-driving charge
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says Joelinton's drink-driving charge came as a "shock" and he is unsure about picking him against Fulham on Sunday. Joelinton, 26, was stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is scheduled to appear before magistrates on 26 January. The Magpies, third in...
