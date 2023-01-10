ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
BBC

Southampton 2-0 Manchester City: Nathan Jones lifts the mood at St Mary's with shock EFL Cup victory

Nathan Jones' approval rating as Southampton manager has barely risen above zero since his arrival on the south coast from Luton Town in November. Greeted with a discernible wave of indifference by Saints supporters following his appointment, the sight of almost 10,000 empty seats at St Mary's for an EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester City was a gauge of the current mood around the club.
BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC

Marcus Rashford: How Manchester United striker reset to hit his best form

For most of this season, the only Manchester-based striker being spoken of in reverential terms was one from Norway, wearing the blue kit of City. Marcus Rashford extended his scoring run to a career-best six straight games with his double against Charlton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. The 25-year-old's...
France 24

French football boss suspended amid row over Zidane comments

Noël Le Graët, the president of France's FFF football federation, has been suspended from his duties amid a row over derogatory comments he made about the 1998 World Cup hero Zinedine Zidane, BFM television said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. The news followed an urgent meeting of the...
NBC Sports

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
hypebeast.com

Chelsea FC Has Signed Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid

Chelsea F.C. has signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of £9.7m (approx. $11.7m USD). The move has come as somewhat of a surprise to football fans after Felix was also heavily linked to Arsenal and Manchester United, but the Portuguese forward has opted for a move to West London instead. Speaking about his move to the five-time Premier League winners, Felix said: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives. I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”
BBC

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he supports manager Frank Lampard

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he has faith in manager Frank Lampard and the club's directors amid unrest among some supporters. The Everton Fans' Forum wrote an open letter to Moshiri on Friday asking for changes at the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone. Some fans are...
BBC

'The cement between the stones'

Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...

