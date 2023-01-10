Chelsea F.C. has signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of £9.7m (approx. $11.7m USD). The move has come as somewhat of a surprise to football fans after Felix was also heavily linked to Arsenal and Manchester United, but the Portuguese forward has opted for a move to West London instead. Speaking about his move to the five-time Premier League winners, Felix said: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives. I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”

