Read full article on original website
Related
What is the cut-off time for Mega Millions tickets on Jan. 13 for the $1.35 billion drawing?
LANSING, MI -- As the anticipation builds for tonight’s massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, potential players in Michigan should know there’s a deadline in which you can buy tickets ahead of the drawing. Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. EST, but ticket sales in...
What time is the Mega Millions drawing on 01/13/23? How to watch the $1.35 billion drawing
LANSING, MI -- Only one other Mega Millions grand prize has ever been larger than the $1.35 billion jackpot that’s up for grabs on Friday, Jan. 13. With such a large prize that could be won, players all over the state will be looking forward to watching along as the numbers are drawn.
This Is Where Winning $1 Million Lotto Tickets Were Sold In Michigan Last Year
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 13th is an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option payout of $707.9 million. Like most people I've made the tough decision to finally buy a ticket now that it's back over a billion dollars. But with the drawing being on Friday the...
$1 million Powerball winner sets sights on record-breaking Mega Millions drawing
A Michigan woman who won the $1 million Powerball plans to play the historically high Mega Millions.
4 Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Michigan on Friday the 13th as $1.35B drawing approaches
LANSING, MI -- For many people, Friday the 13th is an unlucky and frightful day, but in Michigan it’s been extremely lucrative as four Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the infamous day. And with a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing, players in Michigan can take a little comfort in knowing Lady Luck likes to make an appearance on the fateful date.
Check Your Lottery Numbers: $1M Tickets Sold in October Haven’t Been Claimed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Mega Millions jackpot is $1.35 billion for Friday the 13th drawing
Friday the 13th could be a very lucky day for a Mega Millions player. The jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday. The jackpot's cash value is now $707.9 million. It someone matches all the number in next drawing Friday,...
3 Michigan Lottery players won $4 million on instant tickets in December
Michigan Lottery players won big prizes on instant tickets in December. Three $4 million prizes were won on instant tickets last month, with two coming from the Diamond 7s game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning Diamond 7s tickets were purchased in Gaylord and Bad Axe. A VIP Millions...
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Meijer changing the way mPerks rewards program works
Meijer is revamping its rewards program with more opportunities for points and a longer time to use them.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
Michigan projects $9.2 billion surplus, possible income tax cut
State treasury officials estimate Michigan government will see a $9.2 billion surplus at the end of this fiscal year, increasing the likelihood that all that cash could trigger a permanent cut in the state income tax. The announcement came after the Consensus Revenue Estimating conference Friday in Lansing. The projections,...
Winning Lotto 47 ticket worth $1.15 million sold at Pinckney grocery store
LANSING, MI -- The first $1 million lottery winner of 2023 has been sold in Michigan as someone won the $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger store, located at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney.
Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
Where Michigan’s 48 lottery winners of $1M or more in 2022 got their tickets
There were 48 lottery tickets sold in Michigan in 2022 that won $1 million or more, according to the Michigan Lottery. The biggest prize was $5.4 million on a Lotto 47 drawing via a ticket bought online in Redford.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0