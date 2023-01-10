ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Ana Walshe Investigators Find Hacksaw at Garbage Facility: Report

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Courtesy of the Cohasset Police Department

Authorities found evidence relating to the mysterious disappearance of Ana Walshe while searching through trash at a garbage facility, according to a report. Sources told WBZ-TV that investigators found trash bags with blood, a rug, hatchet and hacksaw, and used cleaning supplies while combing through waste at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Monday. Mom-of-three Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset , Massachusetts. Her art dealer husband Brian Walshe , 46, was arrested Monday after being accused of deliberately misleading police during their investigation into his wife’s disappearance—he has pleaded not guilty to the charge. A bloody knife found in the couple’s basement is currently undergoing forensic examination and prosecutors say Brian was seen buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning products the day after Ana vanished.

Marline
3d ago

Looks to me they got their man, hundreds of dollars her husband spent on cleaning products? Is he a janitor, own a cleaning business? I don't think so. Just saying is

TheDailyBeast

