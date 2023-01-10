Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer
Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
AOL Corp
Veggie mold. Grease dripping off the ceiling. Vermin. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant yuck
Mold on food and “objectionable odors” run throughout this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection. PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ASK: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
tamaractalk.com
Charleys Cheesesteak Holds Grand Opening For New North Lauderdale Location
There’s a new Charleys Cheesesteak in town. The popular fast-casual restaurant chain held a grand opening ceremony for its North Lauderdale store, the latest of the franchisee’s ever-expanding foothold in the South Florida location. The new location is tucked inside the Arena Shoppes at 7202 West McNab Road...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
Click10.com
Residents forced out of home after apartment catches fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire that broke out at a Fort Lauderdale apartment building forced some residents out of their homes Friday morning. The fire happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol, rescue...
WPBF News 25
New development in West Palm Beach to offer affordable housing, commercial space
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The development ofNorthwood Square, a new residential and commercial project in West Palm Beach, broke ground Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar project will include three separate buildings, featuring 382 residential units and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and stores. Additionally,...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in to help a woman who has been living out of her car because of high rental prices.
Click10.com
Local Black leaders feel ‘disrespected’ after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
With questions rising about the future of historic Virginia Key after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees, many Black local leaders are now angered by the decision. Patrick Range, II. is the now-former chairman of the Virginia Key Beach Park...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
southfloridareporter.com
Liquivida Brings IV Therapy & More to New Location in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida is known for its beauty and diverse food options. As a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, they also pride itself on its great schools, lush landscapes, quality parks, and their growing retail businesses. However, another major component to the city’s identity is its focus on health and wellness – especially with the latest addition of Liquivida Wellness Center next to Bolay Kitchen.
Thieves Steal Over $2,500 in Clothing from Family-Owned Business
A Parkland resident is searching for two women who stole over $2,500 from her family’s business. On Thursday, two women were caught on camera stealing clothing from Fajas Colombianas Forestal Store in Margate, and the family is offering a reward for their identification. Located at Peppertree Plaza on West...
Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center
UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
Click10.com
YMCA of South Florida hosts annual MLK breakfast, luncheon
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The YMCA of South Florida and more than 1,000 business and city leaders are gathering on Friday in Fort Lauderdale and Miami to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. The annual event includes a breakfast in Broward County, luncheon in Miami-Dade County and a...
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
