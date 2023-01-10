ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer

Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Veggie mold. Grease dripping off the ceiling. Vermin. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant yuck

Mold on food and “objectionable odors” run throughout this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection. PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ASK: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Liquivida Brings IV Therapy & More to New Location in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida is known for its beauty and diverse food options. As a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, they also pride itself on its great schools, lush landscapes, quality parks, and their growing retail businesses. However, another major component to the city’s identity is its focus on health and wellness – especially with the latest addition of Liquivida Wellness Center next to Bolay Kitchen.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

YMCA of South Florida hosts annual MLK breakfast, luncheon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The YMCA of South Florida and more than 1,000 business and city leaders are gathering on Friday in Fort Lauderdale and Miami to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. The annual event includes a breakfast in Broward County, luncheon in Miami-Dade County and a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL

Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL

