Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DDOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $69.21, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the data analytics...
Zacks.com
Cardinal Health (CAH) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CAH - Free Report) closed at $76.52, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had lost 2.58%...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus. Janus Henderson Group...
Zacks.com
Regeneron (REGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
REGN - Free Report) closed at $714.57, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 5.34% over...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
USB - Free Report) closed at $47.59, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.82% over the...
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMT - Free Report) closed at $232.21, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 3.76%...
Zacks.com
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TROW - Free Report) closed at $119.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AAP - Free Report) closed at $152.19, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACLS - Free Report) closed at $93.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services...
Zacks.com
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
PSEC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the business...
Zacks.com
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SNDX - Free Report) closed at $25.62, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.43% in...
Zacks.com
Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
O - Free Report) closed at $66.55, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained...
Zacks.com
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PANW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.60, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the security...
Zacks.com
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
X - Free Report) closed at $27.56, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 7.45%...
Zacks.com
Consol Energy (CEIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CEIX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.90, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the coal...
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
STNG - Free Report) closed at $50.44, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 10.6%...
Zacks.com
Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.83, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained...
Comments / 0