Dash2Trade Raises Over $15M in Presale Ahead of Gate.io Launch Tomorrow: What to Know on The Most Awaited IEO of Early 2023

After the crypto market crash in 2022, BTC supporters and crypto investors are left wondering where the market will go in 2023 and while enduring the massive loss. Will Web3 drive a resurgence in the crypto industry? Will DAO become the preferred form of alternative corporate organization? On January 9, 2023, FAMEEX held a popular Twitter space with several projects to discuss the future of Web3. Nearly 500 users participated in the discussion, including Cybermartians, Damn It, Randverse, Reitio, EtherPOAP, Flappy Moonbird, Freename, 3WW3, and other major projects. The discussion resulted in the identification of potential opportunities for growth in Web3 in the areas of GameFi, DAO, and SocialFi in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO