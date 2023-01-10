Dash2Trade Raises Over $15M in Presale Ahead of Gate.io Launch Tomorrow: What to Know on The Most Awaited IEO of Early 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
All in Web3? Where will BTC go in 2023? FAMEEX united 9 projects hosted a popular Twitter Space with users.
After the crypto market crash in 2022, BTC supporters and crypto investors are left wondering where the market will go in 2023 and while enduring the massive loss. Will Web3 drive a resurgence in the crypto industry? Will DAO become the preferred form of alternative corporate organization? On January 9, 2023, FAMEEX held a popular Twitter space with several projects to discuss the future of Web3. Nearly 500 users participated in the discussion, including Cybermartians, Damn It, Randverse, Reitio, EtherPOAP, Flappy Moonbird, Freename, 3WW3, and other major projects. The discussion resulted in the identification of potential opportunities for growth in Web3 in the areas of GameFi, DAO, and SocialFi in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short Squeeze: $93 Million Shorts Liquidated In One Hour
Data shows a large amount of shorts have been liquidated in the Bitcoin futures market in the past day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Were Wiped Out In Only 1 Hour. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, short liquidations have spiked in the...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Records New Achievements In Dev’t Activity, Pushes DOT Price Up
Polkadot (DOT) has ushered in the first week of 2023 on a strong note, rising 8% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko shows, Wednesday. The ecosystem itself has been very bullish recently, following the trend of the crypto market. According to Polkadot Insider, who posted an on-chain update of the ecosystem, Polkadot is registering new users on-chain, peaking on January 6th at 2,126 new users.
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Impresses With 32% Rally – Will AVAX Sustain This Ascent?
The crypto rally that greeted the new year has definitely brought gains to the world of altcoins. According to CoinMarketCap data, most huge gains were made by altcoins in the past 30 days. AVAX, native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is one of them with gains of up to 32% in the seven days.
NEWSBTC
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone, and the SLEEPEE/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-01-07 07:00 (UTC). About SLEEPEE. SLEEPEE is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Partners With Amazon, What’s Next For The Price?
Avalanche and its dApp ecosystem shall now be supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which also comprises one-click node deployment through the AWS marketplace. With this partnership with AWS, Ava Labs can help customers deploy custom offerings linked to over 100,000 partners spread across 150 countries. Technically, the Avalanche node...
NEWSBTC
Monero Has Been On A Bullish Run But Will The Momentum Hold?
The Monero price has rallied over the past week since the broader market recovered. Over the last 24 hours, XMR was consolidating despite its weekly gains. The coin traded laterally over the past few sessions before it started to dip on its chart. As momentum halted recently, it is still...
NEWSBTC
Gala (GALA) And The Sandbox (SAND) Price Prediction – Metaverse Investors Are Moving their way To Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The metaverse has been everyone’s favorite buzzword for the past few years. Since Meta rebranded itself, many brands and protocols like The Sandbox and Gala continue to troop out to lead the forefront for this futuristic concept. However, the crypto market downturn has impacted the development and popularity of the metaverse.
NEWSBTC
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
NEWSBTC
TRON Snags No. 2 Spot In TVL As Revenue Spikes Despite Bear Market Pressure
According to a tweet by TRON (TRX) on January 10, the network has displayed an impressive performance as it is currently ranked second in terms of total value locked (TVL) in the entire crypto space. TRON’s TVL has reached $9.2 billion by end of 2022, TRON DAO disclosed. TRON...
NEWSBTC
Altcoin Volume Dominance At Highest Since Jan 2021, Trouble For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows that altcoin volume dominance is now at the highest level since January 2021, while Bitcoin’s is at its lowest. Altcoin Dominance By Volume Recently Touched A High Of 64%. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin’s dominance is just at 16% now....
NEWSBTC
Ripple CTO Advises Selling Flare (FLR) Tokens, Raises Serious Allegations
Ripple CTO David Schwartz voiced harsh criticism against the Flare Network in a series of tweets today. After more than two years following the snapshot for XRP holders, the project finally conducted its airdrop for the FLR token on Monday, January 9. As NewsBTC reported, the FLR token already experienced...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close Above $0.08 Is Critical
Dogecoin formed a base near $0.066 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.080 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.075 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0750 zone and...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Bullish Divergence: What To Expect In 2023
The Chainlink price has had a somewhat mediocre performance over the past few months. Once a cryptocurrency that was within the top 10 by market capitalization, LINK has currently slipped to 22nd place. However, within the next few months, Chainlink could be poised to outperform other cryptocurrencies. In addition to...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol
The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
Comments / 0