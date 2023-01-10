ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Q 105.7

Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Q 105.7

The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis

2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves was a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Q 105.7

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Q 105.7

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Could Throwing An Axe Find Your Match? Time To Mingle With Singles

Are you like me and tired of the same old dating scene? But you really want to meet someone special! Dating apps are soul-sucking. I have said it time and time again! I only sometimes get out of the house—so it is time to try something new and fun. Join Micropolitan Matchmakers at The Yard in Albany for a fun evening of competition, cocktails, and maybe even your match! It's sure to be a night you won't forget.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
