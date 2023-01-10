Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
300 Mil Years in the Making – Saratoga’s Reptile Show is Coming!
If you or someone you know is fascinated by reptiles, tell them about the family-friendly reptile show coming to Saratoga Springs later this month. There are over 10,000 different species of reptiles. Some creep, some crawl, others slither, and some freak us the heck out, but all of them share a common ancestor that dates back 300 million years!
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis
2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves was a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Update: Stephen King Tweets Hilarious Apology To Upstate NY Town
The feud is over! Master of horror Stephen King has extended an olive branch to the residents of one Upstate New York town that he poked fun at on Twitter last week. Of course, since this is Stephen King we’re talking about, his apology isn’t all nice – but it is hilarious.
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Assassin Bugs Can Be Deadly, Do We Need to Worry In New York?
Recently I was scrolling through TikTok videos when I saw one clip about the 10 Most Dangerous Animals on the planet. I wasn't surprised to see snakes and lions on this list but one in particular, the Assassin Bug, got me thinking. Does this thing live in New York State?
New York’s Legendary Crone Statue Is The Creepiest Story You’ll Read Today
The Catskills aren't only known for the amazing beauty, apparently it's known for it's paranormal history. The Crone Statue is part of The Traveling Museum of the Paranormal and Occult and it still is baffling investigators each and every day. Lead investigators on the statue are husband and wife team...
Could Throwing An Axe Find Your Match? Time To Mingle With Singles
Are you like me and tired of the same old dating scene? But you really want to meet someone special! Dating apps are soul-sucking. I have said it time and time again! I only sometimes get out of the house—so it is time to try something new and fun. Join Micropolitan Matchmakers at The Yard in Albany for a fun evening of competition, cocktails, and maybe even your match! It's sure to be a night you won't forget.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
