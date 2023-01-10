Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of West Loop property in Chicago
CBRE has arranged the sale of a 20,000-square-foot office building on 17,500 square feet of land in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The Boy Scouts of America’s Pathway to Adventure Council sold the property to Kensington School in a transaction that closed December 28, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed.
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of 586-unit Stonebridge of Arlington Heights in Chicago suburb
CBRE has arranged the sale of Stonebridge of Arlington Heights, a 586-unit multifamily property in Arlington Heights, Ill. Bayshore Properties purchased the property from The Connor Group for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr., John Jaeger, Dane Wilson, Justin Puppi and Ross Wettersten represented the seller in the transaction....
rejournals.com
Urban Innovations negotiates six leases in Chicago’s River North office buildings
Urban Innovations is pleased to announce that the firm has recently signed several new leases and renewals in office buildings throughout the River North neighborhood. Six of the leases totaled 20,126 square feet and are outlined below. “Many of these tenants have leased space from Urban Innovations in the past...
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
rejournals.com
Interra Realty brokers $13 million sale of 84-unit property in Oak Lawn
Interra Realty brokered the sale of an 84-unit multifamily portfolio in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The properties, branded as reVerb Oak Lawn, sold for $13.15 million, equating to $156,548 per unit. Interra Senior Managing Partner Joe Smazal, Managing Partner Patrick Kennelly and Director Paul Waterloo represented the private seller. Smazal, Kennelly...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of two, 12-unit apartment buildings in Chicago for $6.25 million
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of 922 W. George St. and 855 W. Grace St., two 12-unit apartment properties located in Chicago, according to Joe Powers, regional manager of the firm’s Chicago Downtown office. The properties sold for a total of $6,250,000.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
rejournals.com
Essex Realty Group promotes new director
Essex Realty Group, Inc., a Chicago-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the promotion of Brian Keegan to the role of director. Keegan joined Essex in April 2021 working alongside Matt Feo & Abe Eilian. In that short time, he has been a part of over $50 million in transactions on the North Side of Chicago totaling 248 apartment units.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Will XBB.1.5 Surge in Chicago Area? Experts Brace for Rise Similar to East Coast
With a new, highly contagious COVID variant known as XBB.1.5 quickly rising in the U.S., particularly in the East Coast, what will that mean for the Chicago area?. Experts say it's likely the variant, which is believed to be even more transmissible and has been nicknamed the "kraken" variant, will grow in the Midwest and Chicago area in the coming days and weeks.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month
A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
