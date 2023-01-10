Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”. On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.
WJHG-TV
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stabbing in Panama City has left one person injured. Panama City Police say it happened at the Econo Lodge on 15th Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the suspect in custody and...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Freeport under investigation
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call early Friday morning. The victim was flown by Okaloosa MedFlight to Fort Walton Beach Medical...
cenlanow.com
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Gold Nugget nightclub in Panama City. The incident occurred on the corner of US 98 and Drummond Avenue. Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said as the club was closing around 4:15 a.m., a...
Chase suspect faces aggravated assault charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that the man who led them on a dangerous chase Thursday and tried to swim to freedom in a retention pond is facing multiple charges. Authorities said James Henry Lee III was driving a vehicle reportedly stolen from Georgia with tags that were stolen […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 12, 2023
Lawana Sharpe, 38, Marianna, Florida: Two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband- tobacco/stimulant, 67 counts of unlawful compensation, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, interference with prisoners: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mercedes Pace, 34, Sneads, Florida: Disorderly intoxication: Marianna Police Department. There are...
WJHG-TV
Georgia man charged in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies announced charges against James Henry Lee on Friday. Lee has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
WJHG-TV
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the lower back Tuesday night, according to Panama City Beach Police. This happened shortly after 9 p.m. on January 10, 2023, at a home at 145 Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach. 61-year-old...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
holmescounty.news
Gardner to stand trial in January
A Marianna man is scheduled to stand trial in Holmes County on charges of homicide, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle and discharging a firearm in public. Latorish Antonio Gardner, 48, shot and killed Derek Todd Thompson, 35, and shot and critically wounded 29-year-old Mariah Maps...
wdhn.com
Jackson County crash sends Blakely woman to hospital
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A 21-year-old Blakely woman was transported with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 in Jackson County approaching a left curve in the road at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.
WJHG-TV
Suspect in Custody After Pursuit
Bay District Schools says they're fighting back with a free for students, 24/7 resource, that'll help get students back on track. Katie Bente was at Legacy Golf Club Thursday where BigShots Golf announced its next location at Panama City Beach. Concert Series with the Panama City Symphony Orchestra. Updated: 10...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
WJHG-TV
Vickers Animal Rescue
This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. A person is injured after a stabbing in Panama City. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 18 hours ago. PCB Council Meeting.
WJHG-TV
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
WJHG-TV
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
WJHG-TV
The rebirth of Bay Point Billfish Open
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After at least a decade, Bay Point Billfish Open is back this summer. On Friday, organizers held a press conference about the rebirth of the open at Point South Marina. The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, where...
Comments / 2