Considering the chaos our culture finds itself in, may I suggest, at this time, we attempt to hold the status quo of our CC&Rs (“Will CC&R revisions make comeback?” Sun City Independent, Dec. 21, 2022)?

Enforce them as written and block attempts to side step or override them.

