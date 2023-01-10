Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time to stock up on those Thin Mints!. Girl Scouts of the North Carolina Coastal Pines council are gearing up for another successful season of cookie selling, community service and joy spreading beginning Saturday. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW basketball winning streak ends in close loss to College of Charleston
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All good things must come to an end, including record winning-streaks. UNCW’s basketball team was on a 13-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s night’s sold out game against the College of Charleston. Charleston’s team was on an even more impressive streak, having...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CAA Commissioner talks monumental matchup for UNCW basketball
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In anticipation of UNCW’s showdown with Charleston on Wednesday, Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt invited the commissioner of the CAA, Joe D’Antonio, to discuss the matchup. 15-1 Charleston has the longest win streak in all of college basketball, and #14-3 UNCW has the second...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country. To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th. New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
WECT
$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy grads earn $1.7M in scholarships
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first graduating class of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW) will walk across the stage with a huge achievement. The first senior class of the all-girls school has earned $1.7 million in scholarships. The school, which opened back in 2016, has at least...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT replacing Pender County bridge over Crooked Run
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is replacing a bridge in Pender County. The bridge runs along NC 11 over Crooked Run. It was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced, according to the NCDOT. S & C Construction of Wilmington was awarded a $1.9 million contract...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press January 13, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The halfway point of the season is here. We have highlights from fourteen matchups from Friday night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United to host “Fresh Chance Friday” for local residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This free event, hosted by Port City United is called “Fresh Chance Friday” and will be held at the MLK center in Wilmington from 2-5pm on January 27th. The goal is to help people in need of employment and those who may...
WECT
Dark Horse Studios to add two new sound stages for $20 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has financed the construction of two new sound stages for $20 million after seeing success over the past couple of years. Dark Horse Studios President Kirk Englebright says they haven’t had a vacancy in the past 28 months. “With our active state...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
Comments / 0